Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, December 7 — Things Are Finally Falling Into Place

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, Mercury in Scorpio trines Saturn in Pisces, creating a period of deep understanding and reconnection in your zodiac sign's love horoscope for the day. Mercury is in Scorpio, bringing back issues you experienced in October; however, now you have a fresh perspective. With Saturn now direct and in its final phase in Pisces, there is a sense of manifestation and fruition. Whatever you’ve been working on since 2023 is finally coming together and you can tap into greater wisdom.

If a past event triggers old patterns on Sunday, take a step back from judgment and lean into understanding. You can't judge your partner and call it love. You may have opinions on their past or the choices that they make, but when you cross the line into judgment, this never leads to the love you desire. Instead, it leads to resentment and disconnection. Instead of judging, lead with understanding. Know your boundaries, but also look for effort. By focusing on understanding yourself and your partner better, you can reconnect, develop a strong soul bond, and finally understand the key to making a relationship last.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Sunday, December 7, 2025:

Aries

Don’t judge the process of another, beautiful Aries. Just because someone doesn’t operate how you think they should or want them to doesn’t mean that they’re wrong.

Everyone, including you, can only operate based on their own level of understanding. Instead of judging your partner today, take the initiative and lean into your own healing. Uncover what this is bringing up for you, and where you can go deeper into yourself instead of making this situation all about the other person.

Taurus

Be careful with your words today, Taurus. Although today is a positive day for reconnection, you will need to be cautious, especially if you’re spending the day with friends.

When you’re unhappy or feeling triggered in your relationship, it’s normal to unload everything on friends. However, it can then become difficult if you make up with your partner or decide to continue the relationship.

Be mindful of how you express yourself on Sunday rather than just listing everything they do that bothers you. You don’t want to turn your friends against the person you love inadvertently.

Gemini

Be mindful of your motivations, Gemini. You are in an exciting and abundant phase of your career. While this is positive, you do want to make sure you’re not making any excuses for actually dealing with what is going on in your relationship.

If your partner plans something special for you today or wants to share some quality time together, be sure you make yourself available. You don’t need to sacrifice one area of your life to find success in another.

Cancer

Don’t be a skeptic, Cancer. You’ve gotten so accustomed to half-hearted lovers and love bombing that you’ve become a bit skeptical when it comes to romantic declarations.

Today, you will receive a message or a profound act of love from someone who genuinely wants a future with you. Your task is not to judge them based on your past experiences, especially as this person is quite genuine. Trust that this is for real and let yourself enjoy the romance of it all.

Leo

You can’t judge another’s process, dear Leo. You may have big dreams of a future together with the special person in your life. However, their dreams may be different or just not on your timetable.

There is room here for compromise, just as long as you don’t judge them for their own process. Focus on how you want to feel and what is most important to you so that you can move forward together and experience the deep connection possible in this relationship.

Virgo

Understanding is the foundation for love, Virgo. The energy for you today will be felt intensely as Saturn is in your house of romance, while Mercury highlights aspects of communication.

Conversations will arise today, so you must focus on keeping your cool and seeking opportunities to deepen understanding. Talk about what needs to be discussed, aiming for mutual understanding, but be mindful of jumping to conclusions, which is a form of judgment. Stay open and let love lead you.

Libra

Recognize your part in the situation, Libra. You may have recently been projecting your wounds onto your partner. While this can be a part of your healing process, it’s time to check yourself and realize just how deeply they are trying to love you.

A major shift occurs today, helping you see just how healthy and connected this relationship is. Still, you also must take responsibility for any projecting that you’ve been doing. See the situation clearly and not through the lens of your wounds.

Scorpio

Your partner needs to be loved, not judged, Scorpio. Your zodiac sign is one of the most judgmental of the zodiac. It’s important to understand this, as well as the insecurities that often underlie it.

Today, you may be prone to judging your partner for what you think they aren’t doing, rather than loving them for what they are. Be sure this isn’t stemming from how you feel about yourself to avoid any disasters.

By reflecting on your process, you can use this energy to become vulnerable and actually deepen your connection.

Sagittarius

What goes unsaid can cause resentment, Sagittarius. You will be craving a stable, peaceful, and loving home setting today. To achieve that, you must be aware of what you have been keeping inside.

This has created a situation where you’re silently judging your partner based on the story you've made up in your head. Talk this matter out. Be honest about your feelings and especially your fears.

This relationship can genuinely last, but you must stop holding back your deepest feelings.

Capricorn

You don’t need to compare your relationship to others, Capricorn. Comparison is indeed the thief of joy, and that is something that you will have to move through today.

Instead of comparing your relationship to your friends or what you see on social media, try to be conscious about the time you’re creating with your partner today. Block the outside noise and be present in your relationship.

This will help you see that you never needed a relationship like everyone else's, but one that fits what you need.

Aquarius

Work together, Aquarius. While it’s positive to keep some independence in financial matters, it’s also important to start thinking about working together to make your dreams come true.

This doesn’t need to lead to immediate action or the joining of all your bank accounts, but you must start adopting a partnership mentality when it comes to shared assets.

This can help you identify real-life challenges and build greater confidence in the future of this relationship.

Pisces

Timing is something that can’t be judged, Pisces. Try to look at the reason or purpose for how everything is happening in divine timing, rather than judging it. Nothing is terribly wrong in your romantic life except that you’re tired of being patient and waiting for what it is you want.

Romantic matters will start to turn around, but you want to make sure you don’t have a chip on your shoulder because of how long it has taken.

Try to breathe into the feeling of being supported by the universe, and remember that love is always right on time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.