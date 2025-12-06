4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On December 7, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on December 7, 2025 when Mercury trines Saturn. Mercury rules communication, and Saturn rules structure, so it's easier to organize your ideas, create a plan you want to implement, and take action on Sunday.

The good news is that Saturn's purpose is to remove the things that waste your time. So, plans that take you in circles only to end up nowhere are less likely to happen today. You won't get that overwhelmed feeling either because Saturn's effects on Mercury in Scorpio are gentle and unharmful. In fact, Mercury in Scorpio functions a lot like Saturn in that it searches for truth and removes falsehood.

Today is for paper-and-pen tasks with quiet reflection. List what you desire and make it as long as you want, then cross off what feels like it's coming from what others tell you that you need instead of what's authentic to your heart. Your mind will feel free to detach and separate from negative self-talk or sabotaging behavior.

On Sunday, these astrological signs sense what overloads them and needs to be pared down. Abundance is about what you want to experience more of in your life; one thing may be enough when Saturn is working closely with Mercury.

1. Virgo

Virgo, you want more conversation with someone you love. Your idea of abundance on Sunday involves a high level of intimacy. You don't want to be bombarded by notifications on your phone or to scroll through screens when socializing with others. Instead, you want a screen-free experience so you can enjoy the human connection that only comes from in-person engagement.

You are ready to put your phone down for hours if need be. You want everyone else to do the same. Will there really be an emergency? Do you feel like you are missing out on something online? No. You want to hear what people say uninterrupted and undistracted. On December 7, you'll get that experience, and it will fill your heart with joy and happiness. Your mind will be at ease, and the peace you receive is a reward that makes you feel abundantly lucky on Sunday.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you're ready to take your work more seriously. You always take work seriously, of course, but there are times when you know you could do so much more, but choose not to. You want to be acknowledged and feel appreciated. You want to hear the praise and to know that you're valued. When you don't get that, you pull back a bit. No one notices that you do because of your stellar work ethic. The only problem is that you know it. Wanting it is emotional control, and you're going to put an end to that.

So, when Mercury works nicely with Saturn on Sunday, you revert to your inner moral and ethical code. You decide that the only person whose praise matters is yours. You take satisfaction in the details, and you aren't going to worry about who realizes what you do. You want to challenge yourself, and you will do so without fail. Sunday will be a game-changer, and the pride you experience will bring a sense of abundance that's quite lucky because you're free from the emotional control of others.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, on Sunday, you would like to spend more time with your friends, choosing quality over quantity. Abundance to you is the feeling you get when around a social circle. You want to hear intelligent topics spoken with sincerity. You want to know that the people you are chatting with are thinking deeply and not just promoting gossip or anything else that fills your mind with negative ideas.

Your idea of luck is finding a spot where you can do that, while also having the friends you want to hang out with ready and available. You want to be on the same page, and things to flow effortlessly. On Sunday, that can happen. You'll have to reach out to your closest friends to express your idea, and it will be well-received. You pick the spot, and people will be there ready to hang out and mingle.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're ready for more money; by that, you want expendable income. You don't mind hard work or working longer than you usually do. However, you want to be able to enjoy your time and your money. Too often, you have to choose between one or the other. On Sunday, you want to experience both in abundance. The trick to getting it is to work within your budget for both time and resources, realistically, for a vacation.

You have to think strategically. Submit a time-off request for a date in advance and save a little bit so you can splurge on that day. You will feel excited knowing you have something good to look forward to, like a mini-staycation or a cruise with everything included. You don't have to sacrifice your wants and desires. You can be lucky and abundant with a carefully crafted plan that manages everything in your life.

