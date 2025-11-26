6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On November 27, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on November 27, 2025. Thursday is a Metal Rat Remove Day that is clearing out the emotional and practical clutter that’s been standing in your way.

The Fire Pig month brings warmth and connection, while the Wood Snake year adds honesty and intuitive depth. Together, this makes Thanksgiving feel less like a performance and more like a genuine reset.

A Remove Day helps you let go of the habits, thoughts, or expectations that drain you so the right experiences can finally get through. For six animal signs, today’s good fortune appears as emotional relief, unexpected clarity, good timing, and opportunities that show up once the unnecessary noise is gone.

1. Rat

Thursday is your animal sign’s day, and you’ll feel it early. The Metal Rat pillar sharpens your awareness and helps you see what’s worth your attention and what isn’t. Once you release one lingering worry or expectation, your luck opens immediately.

A financial or emotional win may land today in the form of a supportive conversation, a long-awaited update, or someone stepping in with exactly what you needed. You end the day feeling lighter, clearer, and more optimistic. Your good fortune shows up the moment you stop holding onto something that hasn’t been giving anything back.

2. Pig

You’ve been carrying tension that isn’t yours, dear Pig. Today helps you drop it. Someone’s kindness, honesty, or unexpected support makes you feel grounded again. That emotional reset opens the door for good fortune when a piece of news, a breakthrough, or a plan finally clicks.

You may also receive information about a situation that’s been consuming your thoughts. Once you release the overthinking, the path forward becomes obvious. Your luck today comes from simplicity and sincerity, exactly what a Remove Day is meant to bring.

3. Dragon

On November 27, you’re letting go of pressure to fix everyone’s problems, stay strong, and to push through exhaustion. The moment you release that, help, opportunity, validation, or support you weren’t expecting come in strong.

Your instincts are incredibly sharp today, so trust the thoughts that come quietly. Thursday’s Remove Day works beautifully for you because it helps clear away the obstacles that have been blocking your progress. Good fortune arrives through regained confidence and well-timed support.

4. Monkey

Thursday helps you break out of the serious rut you’ve been in. A Remove Day cuts through mental clutter, giving you clarity about a situation that’s been confusing. Once you let go of the what ifs, a conversation goes well, a plan moves forward, or someone offers help right when you need it.

Good fortune also shows up socially. Thanksgiving puts you around people who remind you of who you are and that boost lights up the rest of your day. You end the night feeling reenergized and surprisingly hopeful.

5. Horse

This Remove Day gives you a chance to drop an old expectation that’s been quietly weighing you down. Once you do, something shifts in your favor financially, emotionally, or maybe even through someone finally treating you with the respect you deserve.

Your Thanksgiving interactions may feel smoother than usual. A small moment brings warmth or reassurance that stays with you. Your luck today comes from choosing peace over pressure and letting things unfold without trying to manage every detail.

6. Goat

You’re clearing out some mental clutter on Thursday and that small change brings real good fortune. A situation that felt complicated suddenly becomes simpler. Someone clarifies their intentions. A plan stabilizes. Something that was stressing you loosens its grip.

Your luck today arrives through relief, easy conversations, and a sense of belonging that you really needed. You end the day on November 27 feeling more grounded and supported than you have in quite some time. Finally!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.