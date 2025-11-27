5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On November 28, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on November 28, 2025 when Saturn ends its retrograde in the sign of Pisces. Even though Friday is the first day of being direct, the planet of structure won't re-enter Aries until February 13, 2026.

For these astrological signs, Saturn turning direct ends a challenging time, leading to great horoscopes. Saturn direct helps you take action and alleviate self-doubt when life has been difficult to define.

These signs finally catch a break, and that break is born from the wisdom that Saturn brings. They know what to do to make life better. If there's a chance for good things to happen, then Friday is it.

1. Pisces

Pisces, Saturn's retrograde helped you to redefine who you are as a person. You don't often make firm decisions about your identity. More often than not, you adapt to your situation and the people in your life. You believe flexibility is important because it prevents conflict. Yet, on Friday, you realize that was the lesson Saturn had for you. It wanted you to learn to prioritize your individuality so that you could express it.

So, on November 28, you start asserting yourself a little more. You aren't dominant or difficult, but you are distant and guarded. You need space to understand situations and feel your emotions. You're very good at pondering and reflecting. When Saturn is direct, it's what you do naturally, and it earns you respect from others.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, on Friday, you get the clarity you needed about a key relationship — the one you have with yourself. Saturn in Pisces, when it was retrograde, encouraged self-reflection, and during that time, you did a lot of self-coaching. You discovered that you say things about yourself to yourself that you would never say to anyone else. Negative thinking is pervasive at times, and for you to reach any level in your life, it has to stop.

On November 28, you are ready to sing a new song. You want to say positive things to yourself when life gets hard. You don't want to be a negative Nelly. You don't just end the day feeling capable and grounded; you are capable. You are grounded. Saturn direct in Pisces helps you to proclaim that truth over your life.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you are viewing life from a new perspective: personal value. Friday is a momentous day for you; instead of asking whether or not you add value to a situation, you view it in terms of whether it does something for you. Does the situation align with your goals? You realize that you've allowed the 'tail to wag the dog' instead of you being in charge of your life.

On November 28, you reclaim your time. You don't second-guess yourself. If your instincts tell you that a situation is going to be more work than it's worth, you choose not to get involved. You are smart when it comes to presence. You choose wisely and avoid where you know you should not be. Life is too short for mistakes with your personal time, and you don't plan to make any more now or in the future.

4. Aries

Aries, you are ready to walk away from what no longer serves you. Pisces represents hidden enemies, and while Saturn was retrograde, you took the time needed to think about what worked and what didn't. Saturn is direct on Friday, using the clarity you gained to apply purposefulness to every relationship, ranging from the one you have with yourself and others.

On November 28, you dare to cut ties because you see things for what they are. You create important boundaries in your life. Today is great because you take back control of your life. Nothing can undermine your efforts unless you allow it.

5. Libra

Libra, on Friday, a health issue comes to light, and it's an important one. You can't cure or heal what you don't know about your body. Saturn retrograde heightened awareness of self-care and well-being. It's not enough to get a good night's rest. You need more than a few hours to relax. You need to eat right and get sunshine. You needed less stress and more love.

On November 28, you realize you need to see the doctor more frequently for preventive care. You can schedule your appointments with doctors, therapists and schedule that day off from work. You don't rush out the door in the morning; instead, you take time to look at your face in the mirror and give thanks for the time you have. You appreciate your life, and now you want to live it as healthily as possible.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.