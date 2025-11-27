4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On November 28, 2025

Four zodiac signs experience major abundance and luck on November 28, 2025 when Saturn stations direct in Pisces. This energy alleviates the inner tension you felt about compromise. You no longer want to play it safe at your own expense.

Instead, you realize that being authentic is not just a good thing to do, it's a must for living the life you were born to live. When you choose to be honest with yourself and others, it allows things to move out of the way and go find the home they are meant to live in. You aren't holding others back because you aren't keeping yourself from what you need either.

On Friday, these astrological signs become ready to say no with grace. In return, the universe says yes with love, luck and abundance.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you experience abundance and luck on Friday because Saturn clears away the plans and situations that have added unnecessary pressure to your life. You can immediately tell who supports you, and it doesn't take much effort to recognize when someone doesn't. The moment you make that distinction, everything in your life shifts.

The universe makes room for what will and what does, and then abundance follows with a bit of luck. On November 28, you pivot your attention to where it will be profitable. Your actions become steady and grounded, and decisions bring more of what you need to you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your professional instinctiveness sharpens on Friday. Now that Saturn is direct, you don't need to overthink. Instead, you make wise choices quickly. You see what needs to be done and, without hesitation, set your mind on doing it. Your strengths become admirable assets that others are willing to pay for. You feel valued and respected at your work, and a reciprocal energy begins to generate luck.

On November 28, good things come your way. Your career becomes a source of emotional, mental, and financial profitability. Abundance falls into your lap, and success isn't an overnight thing; instead, it's the result of months of hard work and dedication to your goals.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you have confidence in the path you need to take on Friday. Sometimes you can doubt yourself. You may question whether you're doing the right thing or giving the right kind of energy. You know what you need to do, and you have the skills, but your heart still fills with doubt, and it's sabotaged your goals a few times.

On November 28 you stop questioning yourself. You see how Saturn direct provides you with a trustworthy inner guide. You can brush away any negative self-talk and inner distractions in your life. You act with the three Cs: courage, confidence and clarity. Before the day is over, you begin the ricochet effect of the power of attraction, and it feels lucky.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, Friday is a big day for you because you will take control of your financial situation in a way that you have not done before. You commit. Instead of giving your power and energy away to others, things or circumstances that drain your resources, you put a stop to it. The buck stops here, with you, Leo. You don't need to dig into your pockets to prove your self-worth.

On November 28, a budget is a powerful flex. Being honest with what you have and what you don't have feels like a chant. A penny saved here, a dollar saved there, creates momentum that fosters abundance. You may not be lucky in a flash kind of way, but your intelligence saves you. You make your own luck, and you are the king of the zodiac who earns your abundance.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.