4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On November 29, 2025

Four zodiac signs experience major abundance and luck on November 29, 2025 when Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Together, they create energy that forms the perfect storm for new opportunities and relationships.

Taurus is about what you have and your personal value, while Scorpio is about what others have and how they share it generously. The ability to get help from others and to increase what you have aligns powerfully on Saturday. Today is about asking and receiving, but also giving and letting others take.

On Saturday, when these astrological signs act in alignment with what the universe is encouraging, good things happen. Abundance arrives, and luck is much easier to find.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you allow yourself to claim your personal power without hesitating on Saturday. A person or friend comes alongside you and helps you to see what you have to offer the world. You believe them. It's often said that it takes a village to raise a child, but when it comes to an adult, you just need one person. You don't need a huge community.

Knowing that you have one single person in your life who sees you for who you are and cherishes you is enough. You feel your heart open, and you become receptive to the luck that awaits you. That luck strikes at the core of your being, sparking a desire to be generous and giving with others, and they do the same to you, fostering a world of abundance in your life on November 29.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you aren't interested in remaining comfortable for the sake of safety. On Saturday, you realize that by stepping outside of your comfort zone, miracles can happen. You decide to let yourself do something for someone who cannot ever repay you. You feel good about your decision to give, and something else, almost other worldly, happens.

You can tell that the universe blesses you on Saturday. Your heart is light. Your spirit feels absolved. A disruption in your routine works in your favor. Money, resources, and the things you need come from nowhere. The power you exert becomes more in your hands on November 29. You have stumbled on the secrets of attraction; now it's yours.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you reclaim ownership and control over your emotional and financial environment on Saturday. You change what needs to change, and you don't let fear stop you from making progress. Venus brings you depth and clarity, while Uranus gives you courage in the face of situations that once brought you comfort. You are ready to take what wasn't working and turn it on its head.

On November 29, you rewrite your story and face your problems. You take action, and it shifts the power dynamic in your home. Someone you need to work with is finally on the same page as you. You can work together. Team makes the dream work, and you see how easily life can become when two people come into agreement: more abundance and luck because you equally want to have it.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the vision you have for your life changes, and that adjustment sparks a desire for success that you've not felt before. You decide to make a bold claim on November 29. You feel the truth of your statement down to the core of your being. You know that when you believe in yourself, that faith moves mountains. Debt starts to clear, and money comes in to help you rebuild.

On Saturday, last-minute changes happen. You enter conversations with an open mind, and there's good news to be heard. A last-minute change may occur, putting you on a new path. There's a natural flow to life, and you find it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.