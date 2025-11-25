5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On November 26, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on November 26, 2025 as the Moon completes its transit in the fixed sign of Aquarius. When the Moon is in the sign of the waterbearer, intelligence dominates the day's energy.

On Wednesday, you don't just think impulsively. Instead, there's a quest for wisdom that touches both the concrete and abstract. Innovative energy pierces the air, and where you lack clarity, you find it.

What makes today so special that it is considered a great horoscope day for five astrological signs? Problems get solved. Solutions that work beyond a moment in time are uncovered. There's no drama. People get along, and the detachment to see things for what they are becomes real.

1. Aries

Aries, a friendship problem you have been dealing with finally gets solved on Wednesday. You don't do anything halfway. As a fire sign, you're either all in or all out; so detachment isn't exactly your strongest trait. However, on Wednesday, you let go of the need to control the outcome, and that decision helps you gain a new perspective.

Maturity kicks in, and you aren't reactive right now. Instead, you approach a difficult person differently. There's more ease to your conversation, and it makes a world of difference. More receptiveness means less stress. November 16 feels like a total relational win.

2. Leo

Leo, drama resolves itself on Wednesday and your love life blooms as a result. You love to earn attention, especially from someone you like. You don't want people to admire you because they feel sorry for you. You want to be viewed for all the great traits you possess. You want to be seen for who you are on Wednesday. What earns you high levels of respect is your incredible mind. How do you think things through? Calmly and collectively.

Just because you're powerful doesn't mean you need to be dominant or assertive. You're the quiet before the storm. Problems or situations — big or small — will not create tension for you. Instead, you are humored and see things for what they are. Your demeanor brings you the support you need. Now, you can grow your relationship and take it to the next level. Your partnership has the 'it' factor; admirers abound on November 26, and you like it!

3. Virgo

Virgo, your heart and mind sing on Wednesday because you become increasingly efficient. A system or tool you've wanted to learn finally becomes second nature. While the Moon is in Aquarius, you detach and zoom out. The details that inhibited productivity no longer do so.

You see the big picture, and that type of thinking benefits you because you no longer micromanage people, places, things or yourself. Instead, you go with the flow and delegate a task. The weight of a problem lifts, and it feels good because you not only get things done faster, but you also aren't worried about finding the time for other areas of your life.

4. Pisces

Pisces, your feelings about a particular person make sense to you on Wednesday, and you have an epiphany about what has bothered you regarding your interaction with them. The Aquarius Moon on November 26 helps you to spot deficiencies of character, and you see how it's not you, it's them, which holds significant meaning.

You realize that the only way to overcome the lack of transparency is to demonstrate a very high spiritual level of compassion. An otherworldly approach must unfold. On Wednesday, you release a person and your misunderstandings to a higher power. You can write about it and process your feelings without needing their validation anymore.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, you formulate a plan and have a meaningful conversation that sets the rest of the year straight. You have a lot of ideas, but despite your insightfulness, it can be tough to say what you have in mind clearly and simply. But on Wednesday, you get to talk to someone in your family about how your home life can improve. Rather than argue, you're on the same page.

Starting on November 16, your thoughts are embraced and accepted. All the intensity, worry and fear disappear. You don't need to control the outcome. The power isn't yours to control; instead, you find strength in unity and love.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.