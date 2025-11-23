4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 24, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance on November 24, 2025 through an unexpected development in your life when Mars squares the Nodes of Fate. With Mars involved, this energy may bring tension. But rather than allow stress to create anxiety, it fosters purpose.

Monday marks the start of a new week, and something happens for these astrological signs that turns feelings of lack into a boon. Mars is motivational, and when it's in Scorpio, the zodiac sign that rules resources, you are supported by friends, family, people, corporations, banks, and lenders to turn a negative situation into a better one.

On November 24, you see an opportunity unfolding during this energy and pain as a necessary evil for your personal growth. Yes, you may have to argue a little bit, but that's what happens just before your life is about to change.

Courage is always part of the equation. The dynamic between Mars and the fated North and South Nodes on Monday fosters a productive, not easy, wealth-building energy. These zodiac signs use it to manifest abundance and luck.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you are in a powerful position to manifest more money on Monday, and that's because Mars in your sign gives you the motivation and determination to face any blocks to your economic growth.

First, you have to protect your current resources. Don't overspend. Instead, find ways to maximize your income potential. Where can you pinch a penny? What can you do each day to make life less expensive? You already know? Perfect! You're well on your way. Be emotionally loyal to yourself because feelings can trigger impulse buys.

On Monday, you can find a way to reinvest what you save toward investing. Buy an asset that can make you profitable in the future. Ask for a raise from your job after listing all the things you've accomplished this year; fight for yourself to win.

2. Aries

Aries, take bold action on Monday because Mars, your ruling planet, is in the house of your shared resources. Ask for what you want, and if you can't find it, try a workaround. Because the Nodes are in Virgo and Pisces, you have to hit your target and goals from two different angles, spiritual and mental.

First, you have to believe in yourself and envision your future exactly as you want it. Second, ask the universe for help and trust that it will move mountains for you. Pick a task you can complete in 24 hours. Plan, make your approach, then take action. You'll get the yes you need, and it will open the door to what you want. It's coming through for you — don't give up until it does.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you're going to love how today's energy makes life feel more manageable. You'll be productive, and since time is money, you'll have more of it to complete your tasks. Efficiency is the equivalent of abundance. Today's job is to tackle and find clutter to sell. Mars energy requires you to remove what blocks your emotions from flowing.

Monday is a day to clear away negative energy and turn it into gold. Clear the junk drawer or closet. Don't be afraid to toss things you have saved for a day when you might need them. Sell unwanted items for some pocket change. You'll end today with more time, greater future efficiency from a clean workspace, and some cash.

4. Pisces

Pisces, the brain fog you've been dealing with finally clears on Monday and you see what you need to do to make your dreams come true because Mars in Scorpio brings focus and clarity. While neither of these two things will put money in your pocket, they do help you to sense an opportunity and face your fears. On Monday, you generate wealth because you know when it's about to arrive.

What project have you put on hold that you know can bring you closer to your financial goals? On Monday, tackle it. Finish it and then launch it to the world. Don't let procrastination stop you. Instead, make it your goal to finish without drifting into other, less important activities. Set a timer for 30 minutes and work in batches until you finish.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.