5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On November 17

Five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes all week from November 17 - 23, 2025. Scorpio season concludes this week, leaving us with additional messages before Sagittarius season begins. The New Moon in Scorpio on Thursday, November 20, will feel like a triumphant period with the Sun, Moon, and Venus all in this sign.

Venus in Scorpio shows us how to take care of and love ourselves, and with Saturn aspecting the Moon, we will slowly begin to devote more time and energy to ourselves. The Capricorn energy at the end of the week adds structure and gives us patience, especially since the retrograde might make us feel a bit impulsive.

The following astrological signs will have many opportunities to meet new people and explore their imaginative side. Prepare to experience shifts, awakenings, and romance now that Sagittarius season is beginning.

1. Scorpio

After the New Moon in your sign shows you your power, Mercury re-enters your sign, Scorpio. This transit allows you to revisit the past and redo or edit anything you’ve been working on. Mercury pushes you to explore your imaginative side, allowing your ideas to flourish. Reconnect with old projects or schedule a fun meetup with friends.

Venus in your sign makes it an even more interesting week, as it makes you more optimistic and ready to take on the world. When the Moon is in Sagittarius, focus on self-care. Do not take on more responsibilities than you can manage.

The Moon in Capricorn pushes you to think outside the box. Take the time to explore your local neighborhood. Check out a new restaurant or a local show. This will be a good period to meet new people or feel more connected to your community, as Sagittarius season makes it easier to expand your circle.

2. Sagittarius

This is your birthday season, Sagittarius, as the Sun finally enters your sign. Connect with friends, have fun exploring new places around you, or begin planning your dream vacation. The Sun in your sign will be an excellent opportunity for you to take charge. It gives you the confidence boost that you may have been craving since the eclipse cycle.

The New Moon in Scorpio helps you lead, but this energy also reminds you that impulsivity will work against you. Nevertheless, this is a week when steady progress is beneficial for you, especially if you’ve been in a slump.

During this Mercury retrograde, meditate, journal, spend time with the people you love, and most importantly, have fun. Sagittarius season offers you a lot of gifts and helps you find missing treasures that will allow you to continue your expansion.

3. Capricorn

This week, focus on learning new things, Capricorn. The New Moon in Scorpio puts into perspective your goals for the future and helps you evolve your skill set so you can stay ahead. You'll receive recognition for the hard work that you’ve put in over the last several months. Celebrate with those you care about and rejoice.

The Sun enters Sagittarius this week, which will be the perfect moment to pamper and take care of yourself. Revise your schedule, don't take on too much work if you’re overwhelmed, and focus on protecting your boundaries. This is the perfect combination for you to recharge and prepare for when the moon enters your sign. Utilize this energy and make the necessary changes to improve your efficiency.

4. Taurus

The New Moon in Scorpio allows you to transform your relationships with colleagues or fellow classmates. Your ruler, Venus, is also in opposition to your sign, making this a beautiful period to get to know your friends a lot better and develop stronger bonds with them. The Moon will also help you be more compassionate and available to the people around you.

Work on a project with others or ask for help because the energy this week will allow you to succeed. The universe gives you a green light to accomplish anything you want, and the only person who can stop you is yourself. Spend time with others, energize through socializing, or dive into a book this week with the Sun entering Sagittarius. When the Moon is in Capricorn, perfecting a skill will be on your mind, and with Mercury retrograde, you have the patience needed to make this a reality.

5. Gemini

Sagittarius season begins this week, illuminating your relationships, Gemini, and making it easier to meet new people to share new ideas with. The New Moon in Scorpio gives you the edge in your career, boosting your ambition and helping you be more diligent.

A lot of hard work will be needed during this New Moon, but it also allows you to feel a lot more confident about the path that you’re taking, especially now that the Sun is giving you support. The mantra for this week will be that going slow and steady helps you dominate the race.

You will also need to develop a practical strategy to achieve your goals that you can implement over the next few months. With the Moon in Capricorn, finding balance and strengthening your foundation will help you achieve success. While Sagittarius season encourages you to dream big, you must create a practical plan to get to where you desire.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.