4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On November 17, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on November 17, 2025 when the Moon leaves Libra and enters Scorpio, a place where it has to work extremely hard to express its emotional energy. Whenever you have to work harder than usual to achieve results, it creates an appreciation for what you have. Gratitude isn't stagnant. When you practice thankfulness the right way, it produces growth.

Appreciation fosters abundance because fear is converted into receptivity. You have to believe that there will be a positive outcome for your efforts. You begin to see challenges as opportunities to prove yourself. You move from seeing threats to seeing potential. Where scarcity could have taken root, you realize that abundance depends on you. There's a causative effect to effort, and your action shows you're ready to start the process, fostering luck. On Monday, let's see how this works for four astrological signs.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you realize that you have all you need within yourself to build the life of your dreams. You're an extremely intense personality type, so when the Moon is in your sign, you realize that to create luck or to attract abundance, you have to do what a Scorpio does — go into their inner self and explore the emotions that connect with power and potential.

On Monday, you feel the energy of the day and use it to fuel catalytic power. At the heart of your quest is self-appreciation. You're grateful for any vulnerabilities you uncover, as they can serve as a source of strength. You enter the realm of decisive action that fosters the results you desire. When struggle is reframed as a passionate pursuit, there's really nothing you can't accomplish.

2. Taurus

Taurus, on Monday, you begin to see how investing in your partner is also an investment in yourself. Self-preservation is at the heart of being you since your domain is the "I have" of the zodiac. Today, with the Moon in your sector of partnerships, you realize that what you do for yourself benefits others, and that means if you support your significant other, a reciprocity relationship loop begins.

Giving is an act that attracts more into your life. It's a type of ritual that the universe is based upon. Adding value exponentially increases it for yourself. You see the merit behind the action, and your giving nature can become a routine that generates security and the life you want to live.

3. Aries

Aries, you see where the dots connect between your social network and what you bring to the table. Social networks can either elevate you or bring you down. You don't like to compare yourself with others or ask yourself why you don't have what they have. Instead, you like being challenged. You love a good competition. For you, it's fun.

The energy of the Scorpio Moon helps you to see that you can turn your emotions into passionate fuel for personal growth. You can feel your courage welling up in you. The next thing you know, your life seems to manifest all sorts of opportunities for you to act upon. Appreciate what you have before you sit in and take action. The secret to unlocking the doors of abundance and luck for you is effortless. You only have to be yourself.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you realize that your relationships are like gold. When you focus on them, good things happen for you. Since you are associated with an elevated social status, you inherently realize that you can't be in a high position with the power that comes from abundance and luck without people having helped you along the way.

On Monday, you look for where you are needed, understanding that effort is a pathway to growth. Relationships become the foundation of your success, and helping others is the driving force behind your efforts. You inspire others because of your discipline, and each action you take solidifies your gratitude for the process you have chosen. You see small wins, and they give you the determination to keep going. Luck is around the corner, and you're on your way to seize it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.