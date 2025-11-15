5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes By Far On November 16, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on November 16, 2025 during Mars trine Pluto on Sunday. Mars trine Pluto is justifiable anger used for the greater good. The energy is destructive, but the outcome is positive.

You may feel the winds of change and know that you have to take the first step in a new direction. It takes a very special person to know when to do the right thing at the right moment. To break ties, you must connect with a powerful energy that communicates your soul's desire to move beyond the status quo. Mars helps fuel conviction, while Pluto prompts change.

On Sunday, the universe aligns for these astrological signs to make today one of the best days ever. You are the one who will break the pattern, and it will be so hard for you to ever go back to what was. You are no longer the person that you once were.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you have been looking for a reason to hit the reset button. You know that it's perfectly OK for a person to stay within their comfort zone, but you are afraid of becoming an outdated thinker. You strive to learn new things in life to keep your mind fresh and stimulated.

On Sunday, you come to realize an area of your life where you are repeating yourself too much. You feel bored by how standard your daily routine has become. You feel like your life could be much better if you were to do one thing differently. You may not know where to start, so you allow yourself to remove what keeps you from exploring life freely.

You might give up scrolling through your social media in the morning or visiting the same place with your friends. You decide to embark on a unique adventure, and it makes a significant difference in how you think and feel.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you are ready for a change in your home life, but you have focused most of your energy on what others can do instead of what you can handle yourself. Today, something clicks in your mind, helping you see your options clearly. You have to invest your resources, time and effort to put skin in the game. You feel driven to work a little bit more on your own hobby or a business plan.

On Sunday, you go beyond watching podcasts and taking a small action step. Today becomes one of those moments where your future looks bright because you're striving toward it. You no longer feel like your life is on hold; instead, you feel like you are in motion, and the best is yet to come.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you know that the first step toward greatness is changing how you think. You are someone who believes in learning new things and listening to others. You embrace the idea of collective knowledge and strive to contribute to it wherever you can. You aren't worried about how a mental shift will impact you. In fact, you want to see what happens.

On Sunday, you focus on personal development activities. You take a good, long, hard look in the mirror and evaluate your life in every way. You take personal responsibility for your well-being, and that's what makes a difference in your life. Pep talks help, but nothing really indicates that a person is truly ready for change without taking action. You are driven to make the right moves, and you go for the gold.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you are ready for today to become one of the best days of your life. The area that you would love to see an improvement in is your romantic relationship. On Sunday, you open up your heart and allow the spirit energy of the universe to move and do its magic.

There's something that happens when Mars and Pluto work together to ignite change in conversation. Intimate talks become sovereign and sacred. It brings you closer to others, fostering trust and mutual understanding. Whatever you discuss on Sunday won't be easy to navigate, but the topics are essential and foundational. You see instant results, and the best part is that things will only continue to get better from here.

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you are ready for a change in your career, and you know that you have what it takes to make it happen. You see an opportunity on the horizon for you to do whatever it takes to improve your future, but the key is that you need your partner to be on board.

Today's relationship between Mars and Pluto gives you the insight you need to align things. You recognize the conflicts that need to be addressed and the ones that can fade over time without your intervention. Sunday becomes extra special because it's a move in the right direction. Life feels good to you, and you are prepared to lead and make your future bright.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.