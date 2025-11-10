5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On November 11, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes on November 11, 2025. The retrograde season is often perceived as a dreaded time, symbolizing delays, cancellations, and not getting what you want.

But what if a retrograde helped you because it stopped time from running ahead too quickly? What if it acted protectively? On Tuesday, the start of Jupiter's retrograde season can stop what's spiraling out of control and make it more manageable. You may get less of what you've received, and that helps remove an overwhelming problem.

Not all retrogrades are bad. In fact, the start of one can make a single day feel like it's one of the best. That's what happens for the five astrological signs who are given the gift of a detour on Tuesday.

1. Pisces

Jupiter retrograde will help you believe in romance again, Pisces. Love is at the core of everything you do. You're a lover, not a fighter. When you do wrong, it's because you love too much. When you do right, it's because you care. You are always looking for new ways to shower people with your adoration, and yet it has taught you that the world isn't so kind. Your kindness may be returned with distance.

But during Jupiter's retrograde, you discover something you didn't know before. You find out that you don't need an object to dote your affection on. You can lavish love on your friends or family. You can give yourself to your art or your pets. You have the capacity to love so significantly. Retrograde Jupiter restores this in you, and it feels wonderful

2. Aries

Aries, on Tuesday, you manage problems affecting your home life and state of mental peace. Home is where the heart is, but sometimes your heart will be put in a position that feels like it's trampled on. You have been hurt by people you've trusted. You have been wounded to your core. You know that people will not always ask for forgiveness. You wish they would, but that's not always the case.

During retrograde Jupiter, you come to terms with the fact that forgiveness must happen in a vacuum. You do it alone for you, and not for anyone else. You release, and the weight is gone. It feels good to say goodbye to pain that doesn't serve you anymore.

3. Taurus

Taurus, get out of a promise you made that you can't keep on Tuesday. You don't make promises lightly. You are a person who follows through, and when you give your word, you intend to keep it.

However, you may have overestimated the depth of a particular relationship, and you realize that the situation is one-sided. You don't want to give your time and energy. You don't want to be locked into something that connects you to the past. The universe knows this, and something unusual happens. Jupiter retrograde sets you free, and you are absolved of all you thought you'd have to do. Good!

4. Virgo

Virgo, Jupiter retrograde helps you make new friends and break free of a toxic network. Friends come and go, but strangely, the wrong people stick like velcro. Today's Jupiter retrograde loosens the chains that bind. You discover that you can distance yourself, and no one tries to find out where you are. They don't call or text.

It's a great feeling to have your time returned to you. You can use it to do other things, like go out, make new friends and socialize in circles that fit more of who you want to be in life.

5. Libra

Libra, on Tuesday, you fix problems that have affected your social status. Jupiter direct can put you on the radar in all the wrong ways. However, during its rertograde, you can reclaim ownership of your personal story and revise the narrative that's been circulating.

No one likes to be talked about badly, but people often say what they want. You'll find out if any rumors are circulating about you. You'll find the source and know how to bring finality to what's being said. It will be challenging at first, but it will ultimately be beneficial.

It's better to know and to manage your life. When a crisis happens, which it can because that's how human beings work, during retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, you're prepared for it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.