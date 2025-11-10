4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On November 11, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract major abundance and luck on November 11, 2025, when Jupiter retrograde begins.

Jupiter is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, where it is astrologically considered so powerful that it causes imbalance and volatility. When it's retrograde, life starts to feel less intense. The stress begins to lift, and the world starts to feel like it’s headed in the right direction. Less tension causes you to feel like you can focus on what matters instead of trying to put out fires or keep a level head. You’re no longer in the wrong mental space. Instead, you can focus.

Four astrological signs really need a break in life, and guess what? On Tuesday, they get it, and it comes with a bonus … luck and abundance.

1. Pisces

Pisces, when Jupiter stations retrograde on Tuesday, it improves your romantic life. When you're in love, the entire world feels magical. You borrow the belief from others that anything is possible. Abundance isn't only about the things you can have or count on a ledger; it's a state of mind and emotional power.

You feel like you have more than you need in your life because of the relationships that are a part of it. You can give generously when you are in a mental state of abundance, and so you share your time, energy, and resources. It's a beautiful day today, Pisces, and not only are you among the lucky ones, but everyone around you feels lucky, too.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you connect with your untapped internal resources on Tuesday. Jupiter rules you, and when it is in Cancer, your sector of resourcefulness and other people's money, you realize that sometimes the best way to establish the relationships you need for business is to attract them by being a good person.

Today's abundance comes from self-cultivation. Rather than feeling like you have to push your way into situations, you attract by emulating the same traits and also providing value that fills their gaps. You will make new friends, and they will see the good in you. Win/Win!

3. Leo

Leo, on Tuesday, your partnerships become a source of support that you did not anticipate in the past. You have been working hard to be the type of person you know you can be. You've ditched bad habits and worked on creating better ones. You have done your shadow work, and you recognize red flags faster than ever before. It's helped you to avoid heartache and drama.

Today's abundance comes from being around the right people in your life, and sometimes being around no one at all. You feel lucky when you dodge problems, and you experience abundance when your time is filled with happy thoughts because life is so good.

4. Cancer

Cancer, you'll accept responsibility for yourself on Tuesday. Jupiter is the planet of luck, and sometimes you don't feel like you are. You have had a few mishaps and moments where the world felt unkind and unfair. You have wondered what you did to deserve the things you experienced.

Jupiter retrograde helps you to look within. You have been looking externally, but now it's time to search your heart out. Change starts from within, and you have a lot of love to give. The sooner you're able to find how wonderful you are, the quicker your fortune will turn for the better.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.