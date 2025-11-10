3 Zodiac Signs Experience Happiness They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On November 11, 2025

Starting on November 11, 2025, three zodiac signs are experiencing happiness they haven't felt in a while. Jupiter retrograde arrives on 11/11, reminding us that it can't be all that bad.

Lately, we've been buying into the idea that everything is falling apart and it's really getting to us, but perception is everything. During Jupiter retrograde, we see that we can actually control our reaction to the world around us. If we wish to rid ourselves of the lingering sadness we've been feeling, we have to be proactive.

For three astrological signs, this becomes a no-brainer. Quite simply, we're tired of being tired, and we are taking our power back. We're choosing happiness now. Hear that, universe?

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde offers you a release from some of that nagging, insistent melancholy, Gemini. You'll gain insight into what caused your sadness, allowing you to put it in perspective. Recognition of your own resilience brings comfort.

On November 11, something reminds you that brighter moments are on the horizon. You owe nothing to these dark flights of fancy that you've been giving yourself over to as of late.

The universe is helping you see that emotional recovery is a process that has already started. This is your day to breathe deeply and trust that your heart will heal naturally. The sadness was temporary, and joy is now reclaiming its space.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde brings in a totally new understanding for you, Sagittarius, helping you see that the challenges you've been coping with are lessons, not permanent setbacks. You aren't locked into anything.

On November 11, positive thinking returns because you realize that on some level, you really are in control of how you see things. You feel lighter, freer, and so much of it is because you make a conscious decision to stay away from the things that make you sad.

It's that easy, Sagittarius. You take stock of what brings you down and you avoid it, and voila! Life gets better, and all of that unnecessary sadness seems to boil over and evaporate. Relief is here, and you are now on the mend.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde encourages you to reconnect with hope and possibility, Aquarius. During this day, November 11, you'll realize your consistent bad mood is starting to feel fake. You're unnecessarily sad, and it's time for a change. You know this.

A sense of relief arrives, perhaps because you are simply tired of keeping up the sadness. This is how you come to understand that you play a very important role in how you perceive things. If you can consciously remove yourself from what brings you down, then why would you live any other way?

This transit reminds you that sadness is never permanent. The universe is showing you the way toward renewal. You're the boss here, so take advantage of your own power.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.