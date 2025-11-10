The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 11, 2025

On November 11, 2025, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. Jupiter retrograde isn’t about loss or retreat. Rather, it’s about inner growth and finding new and innovative ways to expand our minds. During this time, subtle signs guide us toward understanding what truly matters.

Insights appear through timing and what appears to be coincidental. The retrograde beginning on Tuesday helps us see what we couldn’t before, reconnecting us with purpose and self-belief. This is a deeply meaningful day. Messages from the universe arrive right on schedule, showing us that the path ahead is illuminated and inspiring.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde opens your eyes to a truth you’ve been picking up on, Taurus. It is through a dream that you recognize a true moment of reassurance. Something in this dream lets you know that you’re headed in the right direction.

Trust the timing of it all, as it’s not a coincidence. It’s your reality, and it's coming through for you in signs and dreams. On November 11, you’ll notice some version of subtle confirmation seeping through. This is everything you’ve hoped for.

The universe is reminding you that progress is happening behind the scenes. You can trust in this, Taurus. Your sign on this day is one of peace and confidence. You’ve planted good seeds, and this cosmic feedback lets you know they’re growing.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde helps you tune into the voices of the universe, Cancer. You might receive your sign through intuition, or a familiar symbol that appears at just the right time. You feel love and support, and you might not even know why.

On November 11, all the uncertainty in your life evaporates, leaving you feeling safe, secure, and ready to take on something new. Confusion takes its leave, and you feel relieved that its stay was only temporary.

The universe is speaking directly to you, Cancer, telling you to trust your intuition and know that in the long run, everything always works out perfectly. Don't worry. You are being divinely guided towards happiness.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde holds special meaning for you, Sagittarius, as your ruling planet is involved. You’re likely to receive insight that changes your entire outlook on something that you never thought could change.

On November 11, you’ll see proof that believing in yourself really pays off. What once felt iffy now feels like the clearest notion you've had in a long time.

You’re shown that answers don’t come from chasing them. If you remain patient, everything you need to know will sooner or later come to you. Stay open and grateful, and know that in the end, you will rise above all.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde speaks directly to your spirit, Pisces. You’ll sense that something is trying to get your attention in the form of creative inspiration. You'll feel the drive to start something artistic or musical. The muse is definitely calling you on November 11.

It seems as though the universe has been gently steering you all along, and it's only on this date that you see how the pieces come together. It feels pretty great, too.

You see meaning in what once felt random or even disorganized. This is your reassurance that you’re in flow with life. The universe is in constant dialogue with you, Pisces, and on this day, it speaks clearly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.