4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On Sunday, November 9

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant luck and abundance on November 9, 2025. Mercury retrograde begins on Sunday, and it's in Sagittarius, which is an auspicious place for the communication planet to be.

Mercury rules communication and Sagittarius oversees the way you think. Your feelings can directly influence your ability to attract good things into your life. If thinking can predict action or outcome, what you believe can manifest into reality. Your ideas shape your future. Your mind is powerful and changeable, so we are about to undo any stinkin' thinkin' that's been blocking abundance.

Your attention turns inward during Mercury retrograde, so starting on Sunday, your intuition gets a boost and insight becomes productive. The wisdom you need to hear speaks loud and clear, and you have a small window of time where you can explore the deep meaning of the truth that's exposed.

Mercury retrograde has a bad rap, but starting on November 9, four astrological signs will attest that when it's handled well, the season can be profitable, beneficial, and kinder than it's thought to be.

1. Virgo

Virgo, your family begins to undergo a healing journey on Sunday. You are one of the two zodiac signs ruled by Mercury, so when it retrogrades, you can feel it. Mercury will be retrograde in your family sector, which also rules aspects such as your parents, childhood, and work-related authority figures.

You like to treat everyone with dignity and respect. You believe that being a good person has a payoff in life because karma is always keeping score. So, when Mercury is retrograde in this part of your life, you begin the review process. You aren't trying to keep a scorecard, but what you want to do is make sure that you don't hold grudges. Grudges and resentment prevent you from focusing on productivity, leaving you stuck in the past.

Starting today, and for the next few weeks, you'll make a mental note of where you have emotionally hindered yourself. The journey of healing for you will bring closure. You'll get your energy back. Your mind will not hold space for pain or sorrow. You will feel revitalized, and hope gets restored. The energy that returns allows you to focus on what matters now, and your productivity increases luck and abundance in various aspects of your life, starting with how you feel about the people in it.

2. Taurus

Taurus, even though Mercury retrograde begins on Sunday, you are attracting abundance and luck because you can make up for a lost resource. You aren't stingy, but you do keep tabs on what you own. You are a good steward of material possessions. Your caretaking nature is why you are often a 'have' when others are a 'have-not'.

Today, when Mercury retrograde starts in Sagittarius, it unlocks the door that kept you from recovering from your investments. You gave, and others took. You didn't receive your fair share of the deal as promised. You stayed quiet and thought about how to resolve the matter.

But on Sunday, you get a return on your investment of time or money. Friends who owe you repay. Time slows down, allowing you to regain moments lost due to your own accelerated growth during this opportunity. Now, you don't have to do anything. Mercury retrogarde will do it for you.

3. Gemini

Gemini, when Mercury retrograde begins on Sunday, an ex comes back — but you surprisingly feel revitalized. An ex you care about may finally see the light and want to talk to you to make up for lost moments.

You know that people can change if they have done the inner work to do so. The loss of your relationship affected all other areas of your life because of how much you care, and having your relationship restored would also bring back your vitality.

You're patient. You don't mind waiting for the right time to make up, and when you get a text or phone call from a person you cared about (and still do), it both hurts and heals. You feel abundant when you have someone you love in your life, but you feel even luckier when the root of your partnership is the belief that love can conquer all.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, on November 9, you see your value in a new light. Personal value and confidence are attractive, and you have been on a down note lately. The feeling has been problematic since you know you are not one to be blue, but you have.

Mercury in your sign has had you evaluating your life's choices. Some of them you're proud of, and the others you regret. You start to see how the entire picture comes together. You reframe the situation in a way that puts it all in the right light. When you begin to see your current status as part of a larger journey, rather than a final destination, you feel happier and more optimistic.

You stop thinking that your life is over and you can't go on. Instead, you realize that you have so much to gain because you have been preparing for success through trial and error. Your momentum returns, and you begin to hear an inner voice guiding you in the right direction toward good fortune, luck, and abundance.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.