4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, November 8

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Today, Uranus, the planet of chaos, will leave Gemini, where it stirs problems in tech, to return to Taurus to make waves in the material world.

Taurus rules money, and it makes you take inventory of what you have. You will realize what you're lacking and want to improve your financial life. You will crave the good life, encompassing everything from high-quality food to luxurious comforts.

Because Uranus rules sudden change, innovation and rebellion, a part of you may give up on the traditional paths to wealth. You rebut the idea that life has to be all about work and no pleasure or joy. You want balance. There's a new way of attracting good energy into your life that leads to financial growth, and these four astrological signs find it.

1. Cancer

Cancer, your zodiac sign will attract abundance and luck on Saturday, November 8, after Uranus leaves Gemini. You will start to see how the past influenced your friendship choices and your finances. Friends can elevate your life or hold you back, and you see that specific individuals thought like paupers and didn't act responsibly with their money, and you started to adopt a similar mindset.

Now, take the lead and try to turn things around by acting frugally. Those who want to change will; those who won't will go their own way. You no longer need to go out and spend what you don't have. You live within your means and start working on a budget.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign will attract abundance and luck on Saturday, November 8, once Uranus departs Gemini. You'll feel like you can do more than you realized on your own. You have never really been the type of person who was codependent on others. Yet, you have fallen into a trap, and you wanted to get out of it.

Today, the celestial boot arrives, and it helps you to step out of the nest you never wanted to be in. You begin to create a life that you deserve. You see where you have compromised. Initially, going halfway seemed less expensive, but your personal investment will pay off in the long run mightily.

3. Pisces

Pisces, your zodiac sign will attract abundance and luck on Saturday, November 8, once Uranus leaves Gemini, because your family life will change for the better. A window of opportunity to do things for yourself will open. You begin to focus more on yourself — the things that you need to invest your time and energy into.

You discover where you have to learn and grow more savvy and emotionally intelligent to avoid spending unnecessarily, because retail therapy is bad, even if it makes you feel good. You stop looking for external vices when life is uncomfortable. You start acting with self-care like therapy, journaling and meditating to a higher power.

4. Gemini

Gemini, you will attract abundance and luck on Saturday, November 8, once Uranus leaves your sign, as worry ends and you start to clear unnecessary situations that hold you back. Uranus going back into Taurus helps you to realize where the habits of others negatively influenced your finances. Since you're such a social creature, admittedly, you have given in to peer pressure to follow the crowd.

Today, you start to realize that following the lead of others may have made you agreeable, but it created more problems in the long run. You pull your energy back and start to revamp your life. You make better decisions, and those choices put money back into your pocket. You regain time and energy. You see an improvement in your value, and the life lessons you learn now will not be temporary. They are the foundation of your future growth.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.