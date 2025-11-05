4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, November 6

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on November 6, 2025. On Thursday, Venus is leaving Libra to enter the depths of powerful Scorpio.

Venus has to work extra hard when she's in the depths of this astrological sign. Money doesn't come easily. It's not going to fall into your lap without effort. In fact, the way to get what you want on Thursday will start with seed planting. You'll need to stop looking at how well you're able to get what you want by your own efforts and look to be dependent on others.

You're always told not to give your power away to others, but for the next three weeks, you'll have no choice but to make an exception. It will be others who have what you need, and it will be only through them that you can find the way to self-sufficiency. The idea of depending on an outer source of income or resources may be frightening to you because you'll need to be willing to give up your power and control to someone (or something else).

Yet, this is how a debilitated Venus works when she's in detriment. But four zodiac signs know how to navigate these challenges and do exceptionally well despite them. In fact, they flourish in ways that are hard to grasp mentally, starting on Thursday.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on November 6 in the area of your partnerships. You're a money sign, and you loooove to count and take inventory of the things that you have. If there is anyone who adores the idea of self-sufficiency, it's you. Yet, when Venus enters Scorpio, you realize that you must partner and collaborate.

There's strength in numbers. You have strong points, and so do other people. When you accept that maybe, just maybe, by chance, someone else has what you need, you start to see how you can unwrap your control over your life and let yourself be led by another.

It's going to be tough, Taurus, but you've got thick skin. To have abundance and luck this month, starting today, the only way you'll attract it is by giving in to the urge to do only for yourself. You will need to let someone else do it for you.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on November 6 in your personal life. You gather a lot of power from others by sharing it, and you're unafraid to admit that is how you openly grow your influence. You know that collaboration is messy, but the person who knows many can command the crowds.

When Venus enters your sign, you become a teamwork magnet, and people are drawn to you. You can use this time to learn how to self-improve. You discover new ways to live a harmonious life full of beauty and love. You attract luck because you will be in the right place at the right time, perhaps engaging in an activity that involves art or music.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, your zodiac sign attracts significant abundance and luck beginning on November 6, particularly in your shared resources. There is a time and place for everything, and it's your turn to give to others when and where you can. You have been down and out many times, and you know the hardships that come from flying solo.

On Thursday, you grow your luck because the will of others wants to empower you. Good vibes are what happen in your life when Venus leaves Libra to enter Scorpio. So through the depths of your compassion, you realize that the formula to your success, what makes you attract abundance and luck in life, is through the law of kindness. Helping others helps you. You show kindness, you create a community, and you build a bond.

4. Libra

Libra, your zodiac sign will experience significant abundance and luck on November 6 in the area of your personal finances. You have learned that to grow, you must invest in yourself. You have often put your focus and attention on other things, but that effort only got you so far. Now, you have to do what's best for you.

You will pull back your energy from outside sources and start to direct it toward what you enjoy doing. When Venus enters Scorpio, you discover what you have in your heart. Your desires and passions become a primary focus.

What appeared to be contrary to growth becomes the path to your success — inner focus and self-awareness paired. Starting Thursday, you get all the benefits of shadow work, and it makes you earn all the blessings you deserve in this life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.