4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 5, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on November 5, 2025. Wednesday is a very special day because we have a Full Moon taking place in the first zodiac sign that rules material wealth — Taurus.

Full Moons are associated with energy release, endings, and powerful breaking of ties from the things that are no longer in service to your future. So, this isn't a day to send an intention, but instead to be in the flow of what's already in place. Bills? You may need to pay them what you get. A problem you can't solve? You may notice how it resolves itself organically without your intervention.

Advertisement

Since the Moon will be opposite its sister sign, Scorpio, there's going to be a dynamic that feels a bit off, but trust the process! Discomfort can be a good thing; it leads to change. Change is positive. Time to let go of the old and usher in the new, which will happen during the New Moon in Scorpio, two weeks from now. Let's see how this powerful energy helps four astrological signs get what they want now and into the future.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 5, but first, you'll have to release parts of your identity that no longer fit with how you want to live your life in the future.

To attract significant abundance, the type of luck you crave has to be much greater than what you're currently used to experiencing. You'll have to undergo a mind-bending experience where your vision of what could be needs to adjust to a new reality, a phenomenon that you can't quite fathom because you've not had it before.

First, beneath the light of the Full Moon, you'll need to evaluate yourself. Where do you think too small, and how might you hold yourself back? The universe speaks to you through signs and experiences, so pay attention. Let your mind be reprogrammed by positive belief, so you can have the luck and abundance you were born for.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 5, because a financial burden that's been a dark cloud in your life moves. You may have been hoping and asking the universe for some miracle to happen, and every request felt unanswered. But, suddenly, thanks to a Full Moon energetic release, you realize what you need to do next. You receive an answer, and it arrives on time.

Your obstacles begin to weaken, and your resolve grows stronger. The gate to your luck opens, and you not only attract it, but you also grab it and seize it to claim for yourself. This process starts today and will be completed during the New Moon in two weeks. Bet you can't wait for that to happen, eh, little ram?

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 5, and it may require you to go solo and not work with someone else right now. You love it when you can partner closely with another person.

Advertisement

You adore the idea of community, partnership, and equal supportiveness; however, you realize that there are specific paths that a person must travel alone. You don't feel anything but love for this stage of your life.

So, on Wednesday, you release an aspect of a very special partnership that has become a transactional relationship; a materially based interaction that has become entangled. You let go, and somehow this causes you to find wholeness, without sacrificing the preciousness of your relationship.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck on November 5, when you stop depending so much on others. This Wednesday, you'll let go of false expectations of what others are supposed to do for you.

It's nice when people in your life help you, but you don't like the strings that come with their efforts. You appreciate your freedom and don't need to feel controlled as part of the help provided. But you realize that it's better when you depend mainly on yourself lately. It's very stressful when you have to wait for someone's schedule to be exactly right or if they deliver something that's almost what you need, but falls short in an inconvenient way.

So, during the Full Moon, you decide to focus on what you can do for yourself, and you stop looking outward. You turn your focus inward, and this works out much better for you. Self-sufficiency will arrive and be perfect for you during the New Moon in two weeks.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.