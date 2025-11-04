Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Full Moon On November 5

After the Full Moon in Taurus rises on November 5, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. The Full Moon in Taurus encourages us to release what no longer serves us and embrace the comfort of what is familiar and grounding.

This lunar transit marks a turning point, signaling the end of recent hardships and the beginning of a more harmonious phase. On Wednesday, November 5, we are invited to reconnect with our values and find peace in simplicity. What a joy, really. It's a time to appreciate the easier aspects of our lives.

For three zodiac signs, it's a comfort to know the hardships seem to be part of the past. Finally! For those who have been facing difficulties, this lunar event offers a sense of relief and the promise of better days ahead.

The Full Moon in Taurus provides an opportunity to release past burdens and to step into a period of greater ease and personal fulfillment, bringing hard times to an end for these astrological signs.

1. Cancer

The Full Moon in Taurus works well for you in terms of home life, Cancer. If there were any lingering issues within your family, then consider them taken care of. This transit brings closure and satisfaction.

Now is the time to focus on creating a sense of security and comfort in your personal life. November 5 opens the gates for you to see things with the eyes of an optimist. If you've been experiencing emotional turbulence or instability, this lunar phase offers you a chance to find balance and peace.

Trust your intuition and let go of any nagging fears or anxieties. Embrace the support of loved ones and create a nurturing environment that fosters healing and growth. This is how you rise above, Cancer.

2. Leo

This is an ideal time for you to reflect on recent conversations and release any misunderstandings or miscommunications that have caused stress. Why live in stress and anxiety when you can do something about it right now?

On November 5, the Full Moon in Taurus will have you feeling mentally balanced, Leo. You'll realize that you are no longer attached to the idea that you must suffer the grind. You're the one in charge. Don't sweat the small stuff. And so, it's time to say a fond farewell to all that is emotionally damaging and just get on with it. Hardships fall by the wayside the moment you decide you have better things to do.

3. Capricorn

You'll be concentrating on career stuff on Wednesday, Capricorn, which, for you, is an absolute pleasure. On November 5, you'll find that all work and no play actually helps to ease your mind. Right now, you're tired of living up to what others expect of you. It's time to live authentically, Capricorn. You like to work, and it gives you joy, so work. It's that simple.

During the Full Moon in Taurus, you'll feel good about facing the challenges that surround your work, because in doing so, you feel in control, and that brings you happiness. To each their own. If hardship is the result of doing things that aren't really you, then why bother keeping that routine up? You know you better than anyone else, Cap.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.