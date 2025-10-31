5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On Saturday, November 1

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on November 1, 2025. Another day means a new opportunity to create the life that you want to live.

For some, the resolve to hit the restart button will begin and end with the Moon in Pisces on Saturday. The Pisces Moon is reflective of your energy. If you want to feel powerful, then believe you are. If you want to be lucky or to attract abundance, walk through life as if you have already arrived at your chosen destination.

Advertisement

Today, you are being handed a pen to write in a journal for your life's story. You get to write any ending you want, and today is just the beginning. Whenever the Moon is in Pisces, the last zodiac sign in astrology, it's important to address fears, be imaginative, and realize that you may have a few haters out there who don't wish you the best — and that's OK.

You're life is yours to live, and it's incredible how empowering it feels when you aren't attached to the outcome for others, but for yourself. Let's see how this unfolds for the five astrological signs, looking for positive vibes only starting this Saturday.

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, your zodiac sign, has the very best horoscope on November 1, because your personal value will increase. You are honest about yourself and others, so sometimes you tend to be overly critical of yourself. You point out your shortcomings. You note your negative traits. This practice has been helpful to you, and then there are times when it's not. It hurts your self-esteem and cripples your outlook on life.

Today, that changes. The Moon in Pisces allows you to embrace positive illusions. You start to reframe what you say so that it's much more positive and open. The world begins to look brighter to you, and you feel like you can be comfortable in your own skin.

2. Libra

Libra, your zodiac sign has the very best horoscope on November 1, because your health and wellness improve. It's baby steps, even if you have been doing the right thing healthwise your entire life. You know that upping your wellness goals is going to be a slow process. You have to mentally wrap your mind around the technique, schedule and whatever else you need to do.

Advertisement

So, when the Moon is in Pisces, you have the gift of imagination. You can visualize the impact your decisions will have on your future. You can see yourself hitting your goals and really feeling good in your body. As it is in your mind, it shall be in real life. The clarity you gain today helps set the foundation for your actions, and it feels great.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, your zodiac sign, has the very best horoscope on November 1, thanks to your communication skills being on point. Communication is a two-way street, yet sometimes you feel like you don't know what other people need to hear. You can't make adjustments to your message without errors or a few mishaps in the delivery or tone of what's spoken.

But with the Moon in Pisces, your voice is softer and more gentle. You feel like you can deliver strong messages with impact and a supportive touch. Something about your aura sends positive energy in non-verbal ways. People feel understood, and you appear authentic and genuine. The end result is an all around wonderful day.

Advertisement

4. Gemini

Gemini, your zodiac sign, has the very best horoscope on November 1, when your career takes a positive upturn. You have always dreamed about doing a job you love, but there's a part of you that wants more time for yourself. There's a window of opportunity in today's horoscope where you can find balance in your day. You might be able to leave work a bit earlier, if not today, sometime this month.

You will find a way to schedule it so that you don't leave others hanging. You reclaim your time without dropping the ball. All that you need to do is done, and the transition from work is seamless. You will feel like a billion bucks knowing you can let your mind rest without thinking about your job while clocked out. It's a good day to relax, and you're going to go for it.

Advertisement

5. Aries

Aries, your zodiac sign, has the very best horoscope on November 1, when you finally let go of the past. The past is a teacher, and it can also hold you back from the life you want to live. So, when the Moon is in your sector of hidden enemies, you start to see things for what they are. You realize that you can't ignore what isn't right anymore. Instead, you need to be truthful with yourself and take responsibility.

You may not have had control over the actions of others, but you do over yourself. So beginning on Saturday, you take a baby step toward change, and it feels so good to you. The layers of what used to be start to crumble away. You begin to wonder why you were so concerned with a memory that now feels like it happened to a stranger.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.