4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, November 1

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on November 1, 2025. There's one planetary aspect taking place on Saturday, and it's the Sun in harmony with an excellent Moon in Pisces.

On Saturday, there's emotional energy filling the air, which can bode nicely for astrological signs who long for a positive turn of events at the start of a new month. Pisces energy is spiritual. Scorpio energy is intense. Together, they help elevate awareness in the heart and soul about what is fated or destined to happen.

The Law of Attraction proposes that part of the way it works is how emotionally charged your intention is at the moment you ask the universe for what you want. So your thoughts function like an electrical charge traveling through the watery landscape of the luminaries. Water insulates electrical power, and it also helps transfer it to the universe.

It's a supercharged moment in time for four astrological signs who can tap into the ethereal of liquid energy. Let's see what abundance they have in store for them during the Sun-Moon trine transit.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your zodiac sign will have major abundance and luck on November 1, by cultivating an abundance mindset. You tend to think in terms of abundance already. You don't believe people should hoard anything. You know that the more you share with others, the more the universe will give back to you. Something has been missing until today, and it has to do with the way you feel. The truth is, you don't really love money. You see it as a means to an end, not the end in itself.

Typically, when you send an intention out to the universe, there's an emotional disconnect. You don't feel like you need abundance. Do you want it? Yes, I need it... only to help others in the way you want. But, somehow, today is different. You realize that you do need to ask for the luck and abundance the universe provides. You ask with gusto, fueling the request with emotional charge.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, your zodiac sign will have a windfall of abundance and luck on November 1, through your passions and hobbies. You may want to consider traveling and exploring the world. You love to explore, but a part of you prefers the safety and security of home. Meals are cheaper; you know what you're consuming, and you like the art of cooking instead of eating out. It's spend thrifty, but also limits your ability to look beyond a penny to find living wealth.

Living life large can be costly, but staying home keeps you insulated from the world, and you end up missing out on valuable experiences. So, when the Moon trines the Sun, you realize you need to expand. You need to branch out and explore. You have limited your thinking because you have stunted your experiences. Today, you decide to change that by planning a trip anywhere other than your front door.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, your zodiac sign will have big abundance and luck on November 1, through passion for personal growth. Every time you break through a glass ceiling, you realize that you are capable of so much more than you initially thought. Going beyond the barriers you have in front of you is not easy. It requires you to overcome fears of failure. You have to ask yourself if the sacrifice is worth it, and sometimes your feelings tell you no. It's better to maintain the status quo.

Today, you decide to test that theory and push yourself toward a passion or project that scares you a little bit. It's a dream unrealized, but that vision helps you to attract luck into your life. You invade the space where abundance lives. The next thing you know, money starts to enter your pocket. You get invited to go to things you have never done before. Your world unlocks, and it's a compelling and surprising experience!

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your zodiac sign will have abundance and luck on November 1, in the area of your love life, especially when it comes to commitments. The universe honors a person who chooses to take the high road and give themselves openly and willingly to another person or cause. You are in the process of going beyond attracting what you want. You're creating it.

You're considering another person's needs and working together as a partner. Being a giver makes you kinder to yourself. There's a belief that collective energy creates a compelling reaction from the universe. So, through the power of the collective, you spark luck and foster energy that leads to abundance for you and for others.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.