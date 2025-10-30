These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, October 31

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on October 31, 2025. On Friday, the Sun and Moon will be in two highly evolved water signs, Scorpio and Pisces. This astrological combo creates beautifully spiritual energy that fosters a great day.

Water signs bring soulful, spiritual energy that is gentle, soft, and kind. When there is confusion, the energy of Scorpio provides insight. When life needs to reveal hidden problems, Pisces energy helps bring them to the surface.

Advertisement

What the five astrological signs with the best horoscopes on Friday experience will almost feel beyond comprehension, since the change that takes place is internal. The only type of change that lasts is the kind that starts in the heart before the mind comprehends what's going on.

1. Taurus

Taurus, on October 31, you have the very best horoscope because you will find a new way to expand your life purpose. The Sun and Moon are in water signs, helping your love life blossom. You will discover something you need to know about your partner.

If you're single and not looking right now, you might fall in love with an idea rather than an individual. Your dream can feel like a call to a new way of living, and the prospects of learning what that means for you can feel fresh and invigorating. Due to Scorpio and Pisces energy, you'll step out of the material realm to enter a spiritual space that requires letting go of expectations and embracing instead.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will experience the very best horoscope because you will see how to contribute to the greater good. The Sun and Moon are in maturely developed water signs on Friday, October 31, and this works for your mind. The Moon will give you the ability to find value in the things you invest your energy in. The Sun will create a desire to elevate your social status and command respect from others. You tend to work in the background and remain observant.

You like to watch what's going on in the world around you because seeing things helps you think about how to make improvements. Being innovative is what will happen in your career and your financial life today. You can dig deep into the intuitive side of your mind and find the logical path of growth. You will note what you need to do and then take action.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Leo, you can anticipate having the very best horoscope on October 31 because you see how you can help others. In fact, your experience will be one of the most memorable all month. You will recognize the people in your life who have something to offer others, and you're the connector. You don't have to get involved; instead, send a text to introduce the right people to one another.

You discover that the world is like a giant family, and everyone is connected in some way. You notice when situations go beyond coincident and enter the realm of fated appointments. Today, you will be resourceful. What gets put into your hand helps you to become a conduit that positively impacts the world.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, you'll experience the very best horoscope on October 31, because you learn to trust your intuition when it comes to romantic love. You like to hold back when you feel your heart stirring for someone you care about. You have been hurt in the past, so being cautious has felt like a safer option than doing what you want to do, which is dive into love and give of yourself without fear.

Advertisement

Today's Sun and Moon in water signs show you that you can do a bit of both. You can allow yourself to be caught up in the flow of romance without being pulled into the undertow of despair. It's refreshing to let your spirit fly free, and you like it.

5. Cancer

Cancer, you will experience what could be defined as the very best horoscope on Friday, because you realize a new way to love yourself. Sometimes when you focus on your needs and wants, you wonder if you're acting a little selfish.

You don't want all the attention on you, but today teaches you that there's a balance in all things, including love. You can carve out time for yourself without sacrificing giving to others. See how it works out, makes the day extra special for you in all the right ways.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.