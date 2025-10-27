4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, October 28

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Mars and Jupiter can pack a lot of energy by themselves, so when these two planets come together, it's really a powerful day. Mars brings drive and determination, while Jupiter amplifies and fosters growth.

During Tuesday's trine, these two astrological energies harmonize, and you have the potential to take the world by storm. There's plenty to do out there, and only a few dare to dream big enough to reach goals that scare them.

Advertisement

You have to face your fears for this one, and you need to know why you want what you want to stay motivated. But, if you're willing, desire meets opportunity extraordinarily. Get ready for one incredible ride to the top.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, massive abundance and luck come for you when you reach a goal on Tuesday because you are ready to do what you say you want to do. You may not always know how to achieve the goals you dream about, but that's why it's essential to learn from others.

You need to gather information and data. The process takes time, and sometimes you don't have that luxury. But, with Jupiter growing your sense of awareness and Mars driving you to pursue personal goals, you feel a sense of urgency on October 28. You realize that life starts with you, and if you're tired of playing it small or living on the sidelines, something has to change.

What needs to change is your outlook. The only way to do that is to learn from others and to expose your mind to different information. So, dive into podcasts or YouTube videos. Read articles on the topic you want to explore. Take notes and create your action steps. The initiative you start today will be the results you obtain tomorrow. Be relentless.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, your zodiac sign will attract incredible abundance and luck in your personal dreams on Tuesday because you are done playing small by other people's rules. It's not that you don't respect their feelings. It's not even that you don't necessarily agree with their objections or concerns. The problem is that when you want to do something, you want family support, but if you don't get it or they don't care about you, you know you don't need them. You won't let people tell you how to live your life when you know you're here to create the one you want to live.

You need to make those decisions yourself. Mistakes are yours to claim, just as much as your success. It's interesting to you that when you win, you hear how amazing you are, but when you want to take a risk to win, you hear that you need to slow down and stop being so dramatic.

Advertisement

Drama looks good on you today, though, and part of the journey you take will be turning to a new tribe that gets your energy and vibe. The support you find may not come from your closest kin, but it can come from people who think like you do. Knowing that you can find what you need elsewhere sparks a deep sense of motivation. You realize luck can be found anywhere; you have to look for it.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, your zodiac sign will attract powerful abundance and luck on Tuesday in romance because you are ready to enjoy love on your terms. Learning what romance means to you is what motivates you to keep trying to figure things out. Love comes in many shapes and sizes. You love that you are an open-hearted person with no guardrails on your definition of yourself.

So, when you experience Mars in your sector of higher learning, you aggressively search for all the ways you can be exposed and open to romance. You find it in films or movies. You look beyond human interaction and pursue your vision of love in travel and learning. Today is when the magic begins, and it comes to you abundantly!

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign will attract major abundance and luck in your daily life through health and improved routines on Tuesday. What you do each day creates outcomes. If you want the best life has to offer, you need to decide how you'll invest your time and money.

Starting on October 28, you have to clear away what is holding you back from living your best life. Is it social media or texting on your cell phone? Do you have toxic situations that drain your energy and cause you to feel like you are too stressed out to enjoy your life?

Mars will motivate you to make significant changes. You won't fear the what-ifs because the path is clearly pointing you to what's greater. You know minor tweaks to your day-to-day routine are going to boost your long-term successes. So you're going to go forward, believe luck and abundance will be attracted to your efforts.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.