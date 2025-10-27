These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On October 28, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on October 28, 2025, with the Sun in Scorpio at the fifth degree, which is the energy of Leo. Tuesday is for being courageous. Fear can sometimes hold us back from experiencing the wonder of life. Economic concerns may hinder you. You might feel left out because you are lonely or don't have someone in your life who's special enough to enjoy intimately or to love.

That's what the Sun in Scorpio at the Leo degree helps you to explore. Since Scorpio is the surgeon of the zodiac, it removes what is hurting your life and leaves the wound open for oxygen to reach in and heal. There will be new life breathed into the world of the five astrological signs on Tuesday. It starts with bravely taking a step forward to confront a fear.

1. Leo

Leo, you will have the best horoscope on October 28, because you will learn to confront a fear related to your family, and it involves asking for space so you can rest. Family means so much to you. They are the heart of all that you do in this life, but there are moments when you worry you'll disappoint the people you love. You often shine to make others happy. You don't want them to feel down because you're going through a slump or a hard time.

Today, you'll work on building courage, which means being honest and admitting when you need some space. You don't always ask for it, but having a little time for yourself is huge! One day of rest will calm your mind and give you the energy you need later on. You'll feel better tomorrow, and that's part of what makes today the best for you, Leo.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you will have the best horoscope on October 28, because you will learn to confront a fear related to the inner circle of trust. Friends mean so much to you. You are always there when someone needs you. You are the first person to give advice, even when it's not requested. When someone has a problem, you make time to listen (and gab). You're the eternal sunshine in the lives of others. You rush to solutions and don't let problems fester.

That's also where you can feel scared at times. You don't always know the correct answer, and if the clock is ticking, you worry you'll let someone down. Today, things start to shift, and you realize that you let go of control. You have to let the universe do what it needs to do. You can't be all things at all times. You're human, but if a problem is too big for you, it's never too great for the powers that be!

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will have the best horoscope on October 28, because you will learn to confront a fear related to your career. You like to be an innovator, so that often means being a step ahead of others. Yet, life moves quickly. You might not always know where you need to start, and sometimes you don't know what you don't know.

You like to think that you have all the answers. You often imagine yourself to be, at the very least, one of the smartest, well-informed people in the room. Yet, today you may feel like you're in over your head.

You may find it hard to comprehend what's truly happening, so you can't provide insight or input. The good news is that others will step in, so you don't have to. It's a refreshing change to have people pick up the ball where you drop it. Seeing others move in action makes you feel good, and today goes from not-so-good to the best.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you will have the best horoscope on October 28, because you will learn to confront a fear related to your mindset. Lately, you've wondered if the world is going crazy. You have asked yourself if it's you or them. You may not know right now, and it's hard to feel safe and secure in your own skin when the world around you seems to be falling apart each day.

Yet, today you start to sense that there's a reason behind the madness. You don't know how or why everything is going on, but you don't have to. You begin to feel a sense of relief, and the world is less complicated than you initially imagined. Things don't necessarily get better, but what they do become is comprehensible, and that's really all you want right now.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, you will have the best horoscope on October 28, because your network begins to grow. You are the type of person who loves working solo but also knows the value of a team and a community. You are the type of person who values others' strengths. You like to see people grow in the areas of work that they feel most passionate about.

You aren't competitive because you think you're the only person who can win. You like the climb to success and enjoy positively influencing others. Today, you realize that there is an area of your life that helps you help people in your network. You can refer someone or offer advice. You get in the groove where you start to be a part of the community. It feels good, and you like it. You are making a difference.

