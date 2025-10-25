5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On October 26, 2025

Five zodiac signs will experience the very best horoscopes on October 26, 2025. When the Moon enters the most powerful earth sign in astrology, it makes an impact that's felt in all the right ways. Even though Capricorn is the sign that the Moon tends not to function correctly in, it's through hardship that emotions are refined and good character is built.

What can you do to reap the reward that comes from a Capricorn Moon and make today the very best you can have? Act maturely, while remaining consistent and focused. Today (and tomorrow), set your plans in place, grounded in concrete, actionable steps. You will definitely not want your emotions to get the best of you, so instead of reacting or being impulsive, relax and let your mind rule your heart.

Advertisement

Capricorn energy comes from Saturn, so the Moon is here to learn and grow maturity. Your hardships become life lessons leading up to emotional growth. What is childish can be removed. Sunday is about letting go and making room for your destiny. Let's explore what else is in store for the five astrological signs ready to embrace all that's good this Sunday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, today you'll have the very best horoscope because you will see where you can improve in your career. You are the type of zodiac sign who works very hard to win at whatever you do in life. However, there are times when your motivation and drive are more closely tied to passion than to money. Ideally, you need situations that help you to feel like you are doing something you love.

So when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your maturity levels boost. Your attitude shifts in a way that feels authentic and good to you. You can see how the parts of your work or professional life help others. You discover a renewed sense of purpose. You can help others achieve their goals because you have attained some level of social status.

Your professional achievements allow you to make introductions or offer helpful suggestions. You recognize the receptivity in others, and their happiness makes you feel so good. The day becomes the very best because your talents and gifts are used!

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you can have the very best horoscope because you see improvements in your partnerships, and perhaps that includes your romantic commitments. Being a selfless person requires a certain level of maturity and depth that you know you can express. You love making others feel loved and welcome. It feels good to see how much you care. What makes today so incredibly awesome for you is discovering an unmet need in a friend.

You sense that they don't ask out of fear. Yet, somehow, you picked up the vibe and can uniquely enter their world on October 26. The smile you create makes your day! You feel like you did something substantial, even if it was just giving a compliment or saying a kind word. Today's extra special due to the human connection, and you can't imagine anything better in your life.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, your zodiac sign will have the very best horoscope because you'll see improvements in your home life. You are the zodiac sign that rules harmony and balance. You are also symbolic of partnerships and marriage. What would life be like if there were no peace in your home? You want to walk into your house and feel like the energy is welcoming and inviting.

Advertisement

You want an air of gentleness, with a respite for relaxation and peace. A calm presence is what you invoke on October 26. You remove strife and complaining. You search for solutions and you find them. You know what to say to foster unity among friends and family. It's not just the best horoscope, but a perfect end to the weekend!

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, today you'll have the very best horoscope because you'll experience positive changes to your personal life. When it comes to leveling up, you willingly make every sacrifice. So when the Moon is in your zodiac sign, you feel mentally and emotionally prepared to refine your identity and be the person you claim to be.

You don't mind being uncomfortable as you pursue deeper self-discipline. You know that a strong character will be an investment in your future. You're done doubting your self-worth; you're here to make life all you know it can be.

Advertisement

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you'll have the very best horoscope on October 26, because you'll see maturity and growth in your conversations. You are a person of few words, so it can be hard for you to express what you want and desire from others. Today, however, you can say what needs to be said without causing confusion or misunderstandings. You sound emotionally intelligent and exude confidence.

The insightfulness you possess gives you a sense of control over your situations, and you love it when you feel like you're in the driver's seat of your life. Being empowered is part of what makes today very good for you.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.