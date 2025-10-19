5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting On October 20, 2025

All week, from October 20 to 26, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. This week is filled with fresh starts, new promises, and the revisiting of old memories. While it may be appealing to focus on the past, the universe is pushing us to move forward and embrace what the next six months can bring. We are in the rebuilding phase as this Libra season helps us to get more in tune with our power.

The New Moon in Libra on October 21 ushers in a fresh start, catapulting all of our relationships and adding sprinkles of happiness and joy into our lives. Scorpio season also begins this week, shifting our mindset from the jovial to the practical. The following five zodiac signs will plunge into a new environment and emerge stronger than ever before. It's time to reclaim our power.

1. Libra

The New Moon in your sign will present you with fresh opportunities and new beginnings, dear Libra. This is also an encouraging period, acquainting you with your courageous side. Scorpio season begins this week, making it easy to set practical goals and work diligently towards them. Focus on working hard and not spending recklessly. Don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius, a calming period will begin, helping you share experiences with friends or celebrate your triumphs with colleagues. The light you emit this week will serve as a guide for those you connect with. Keep shining even when you think you aren’t strong enough. This Scorpio period will help you discover your armor.

2. Scorpio

Prepare to have some fun now that the Sun has entered your sign, Scorpio. But first, the romantic Venus ruled New Moon in Libra will provide support and sustenance where you need it. This transit will help you see the brighter side of things and close chapters that have blocked your path. It's a period of reflection and learning how to pace yourself before the Sun officially enters your sign.

When the Moon is in your sign, you will get the green light to take the initiative. Mars is already in your sign, too, both motivating you and making you behave impulsively. Take the lessons from the New Moon and slow down if you feel the pressure building. Thankfully, Mercury is also in your sign, helping you conjure great ideas that help you work effectively. Focus on completing tasks and take your time when doing so.

3. Sagittarius

While you may be planting seeds in your career sector, this New Moon will be all about taking your place in the spotlight. However, the spotlight might bring some drama. Focus on your journey and avoid gossiping now that the Sun is entering Scorpio. Secrets could come to light, mainly with Mercury ready to station retrograde in the next several weeks.

The lesson for this week is to focus on diplomacy and rebuilding your relationships with others. When the Moon is in your sign, take time to pamper yourself, especially with all the intense energy brewing this week. Prioritize what needs to be done and don’t take on more than you can handle. Scorpio season wants you to grow your skills and get more comfortable working on your own.

4. Gemini

For you, Gemini, romance will be a big part of the week’s energy, as the New Moon in Libra brings a spark of excitement to your relationships. At this time, you may want to fall in love, or you could be captivated by lovely memories of a past relationship. Be realistic and don’t romanticize past experiences. Instead, be honest.

Single folks should not rush into romance, particularly with Mercury in its shadow phase. Those in relationships will benefit from spending time with their partners and doing a fun activity together during the New Moon. Once the Sun enters Scorpio in the middle of the week, focus on working with others, as it will build trust within your partnerships. Maximize your time by taking care of your to-do list when the Moon is in Sagittarius.

5. Leo

For you, Leo, creative inspiration will come through with the New Moon in Libra transit. This is a period to pull out your pen and paper or your art brushes and canvases. Create, don’t shy away from mistakes, and let your ideas flourish.

When the Moon enters Scorpio, settling down at home will feel more relaxing. More ideas will flow through, and as the Sun joins Mercury and Mars, you will surprise yourself with the magic you envision at this time. Once the Moon is in Sagittarius, the party invites will appear, or you might prefer to host your own gathering at home with your closest friends. While Libra season made you more comfortable in the spotlight, this Scorpio season might make you more reserved.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.