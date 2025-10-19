3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From October 20 - 26

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting both luck and love the week of October 20 - 26, 2025. This week, the energy begins with fresh starts and ends with an opportunity to end what isn't working.

There are certain levels of luck, and none feels more powerful or gripping than good fortune when it comes to love. This week, there will be a few intense challenges to overcome, but once the dust settles, there's an opportunity waiting for romance to start on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Advertisement

There's a New Moon in the relationship-oriented sign of Libra on Tuesday, October 21. Luck and love will also meet on Tuesday in Chinese astrology because it's the healing Gui Hai 癸 亥 Water Pig Remove Day. If you're dating, you'll likely sense who is meant for you fairly quickly, which helps prevent heartache and time wasted.

Love and love peak on Thursday, October 23, a Yi Chou 乙 丑Wood Ox Balance Day, where trust can grow by fostering a sense of security in relationships. Then, on Friday, October 24, a Bing Yin 丙 寅 Fire Tiger Stable Day, make it a date night. It's the perfect time for intimate conversations and exploring what the future holds.

Advertisement

1. Pig

This week, Pig, you'll attract luck and love by releasing painful energy and becoming more open and receptive to a fresh start with your current partner or someone new. Your luckiest day for love this week will be on Tuesday, October 24. On this day, practice forgiveness.

Reconnect by focusing on the future instead of the past. A lack of forgiveness breeds contempt, so you want to remove it from your life.

Express what you want and how you feel. Be willing to listen to your significant other or potential mate's feelings during moments when you feel like your heart is shutting off due to past hurts or disappointments.

Advertisement

2. Ox

Ox, you'll attract luck and love starting October 20, by focusing on the good in relationships. No long-term relationship can be built on anything but trust, and you have an opportunity to work on cultivating security with a new potential love interest or current partner on Thursday. Use this week to create a healthy, supportive relationship.

Starting on October 23, a Yi Chou 乙 丑 Wood Ox Balance Day, practice steady acts of love that ground your relationship and demonstrate commitment or presence.

Notice the little things. Provide reassurance through words and actions. Take time to help without being asked and do so with love and care.

Advertisement

3. Tiger

Tiger, this week, you'll attract luck and love beginning on Friday, October 24. Why do you have to wait so long for love to arrive when you're ready now? You may meet someone early this week or need to create plans in advance with your partner for a romantic date, especially if their animal sign is a Horse, Dog, or Pig.

The beauty of waiting is that it helps grow passion and romance. You will make mental notes on what you want to discuss, and you may realize that you have a lot more appreciation for the time spent together, as it required patience to get to that moment. You want to be ready with no distractions to express and receive love with someone special.

Friday will be a Bing Yin 丙 寅 Fire Tiger Stable Day, which is perfect for demonstrating passion and authentic care and concern. You may make a bold confession about how you feel, and you want to ensure that your words align with your intentions for the future.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.