6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Abundance On October 1, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial abundance on October 1, 2024. A Destruction Day under the Water Rabbit arrives midweek with a powerful message for each animal sign.

Sometimes the fastest way to wealth is removing what’s quietly draining it. In the Wood Snake year, we’ve all been learning how to shed skins that no longer serve us, and the Rooster month adds sharp-eyed strategy. Wednesday’s energy clears space for real financial flow in the form of unexpected help, overdue payments, or new opportunities that start appearing once you stop feeding the wrong things.

Advertisement

For these lucky animal signs, abundance comes the moment you let go of what’s been quietly stealing your financial momentum.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

This is your Chinese zodiac sign's pillar day, so money themes land hard and fast. If you’ve been tolerating a draining expense, subscription, side hustle, or even a guilt-based obligation, Wednesday's energy wants you to end it cleanly. The relief is almost immediate, and into that gap an unexpected payout or offer can appear.

Advertisement

You could also receive validation from someone who finally values your work enough to pay fairly. If you’ve been undercharging or waiting for a raise, take one small but decisive action. Maybe you renegotiate, send that invoice you've been procrastinating, or post your worth publicly. The Destruction Day clears hesitation so your earning power can finally breathe.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year has been rewriting your relationship to security, and today you might finally see a path open. An opportunity to invest in yourself or accept better pay could arrive once you stop clinging to an old role or outdated price point.

There’s luck in saying no to work that drains you. Whether it’s a client, a deal, or a pattern of doing too much for too little, releasing it sends a direct signal for better offers to find you. You might also receive an unexpected refund, gift, or favor that shows the universe filling the space you just cleared. Your abundance era has arrived!

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your own sign's month adds precision to the Rabbit’s energy, making this an excellent Wednesday to renegotiate, refinance, or pivot financially. If something about your career path or side income feels off, trust that instinct and step away. Within hours or days, you may spot a smarter way to earn coming from a collaboration, freelance chance, or role that values your skills more.

Someone influential could also notice your work now that you’re willing to stop hiding behind being just enough. Don’t be afraid to update a portfolio, post a win, or ask a contact for advice. The energy today rewards those who advocate for themselves. Do it, Rooster!

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your fire energy meets the Water Rabbit’s quiet pruning on October 1 with surprising results. You might cut a money leak you’ve been ignoring like a habit, loan, or even a social obligation and almost instantly feel wealth flow back toward you. There’s also strong luck around unexpected bonuses or someone paying back what they owe.

If you’ve been hesitating to pitch yourself, apply for funding, or ask for more, take the leap today. The Destruction Day clears financial worries and invites opportunity. A single message or application could trigger the kind of lucky financial domino effect you’ve been hoping for.

5. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your natural generosity sometimes keeps you tied to things that don’t serve your bank account. Wednesday asks for one loving but firm boundary, and that's to stop carrying someone else’s financial weight or emotional money baggage. The moment you choose yourself, abundance rushes in.

A quiet gift or opportunity could follow in the form of a loan forgiven, discount, client referral, or someone finally paying you back. It’s less about manifesting on October 1 and more about releasing what you never owed. Once you do, life proves it was safe to choose your own stability. Finally!

Advertisement

6. Monkey

Design: YourTango

You’re in a year of shaking up how you earn, and this Rabbit Destruction Day gives you a breakthrough. You might realize that a small but constant money drain like a fee, subscription, or an unprofitable offer is holding back bigger wins. Cut it loose and you’ll quickly feel freer to chase something better.

Job leads, side hustle openings, or high-value contacts could appear once you act. You may also hear of a bonus, royalty, or back pay coming your way. Say yes when someone praises your skill set because today’s luck grows where you’re finally willing to stop underselling yourself. You are more powerful than you realize!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.