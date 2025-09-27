5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting September 29

Starting on September 29, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week. We're entering a post-eclipse period of self-discovery this week, and through this journey, we are learning what it means to love ourselves.

After a challenging eclipse season, this week brings back optimism. The Capricorn Moon on September 29 adds grounding energy to this positive outlook. On October 1, the Aquarius Moon allows new ideas to flourish as Pluto continues to give us all insights. On October 4, the Pisces Moon closes the week, helping us all to believe in our potential. For five zodiac signs with fantastic horoscopes week, the transits this week will feel like a love letter written especially for them.

1. Sagittarius

The Moon in your sign early in the week will be an eye-opening experience, Sagittarius. This transit will fill your heart up with potential prospects as you look to the future with a lot more confidence and optimism, especially after the potent eclipse season. With the Capricorn and Aquarius energy that follows, you’re rebuilding a sense of confidence and understanding as your path begins to get clearer.

Learn to show yourself a little bit of love, which will be the ongoing theme this Libra season. Healing your inner child will become a lot easier, as long as you nourish and take care of yourself. Connect with a coloring book, draw something you’ve been meaning to, or write things down in your journal. Unleash your creative energy this week because it will help you see a new side of yourself that you can learn to love even more.

2. Libra

Libra, a new adventure begins with the Sagittarius Moon starting things off early in the week, bringing a sense of calm and fueling your curiosity. While you will be more comfortable in the spotlight, the week will also make you more mindful of how you connect with others. You may start stepping away from unnecessary drama. Then, when the Moon enters Capricorn, it will bring others to you, making you more popular during the brief transit. This could also shift your attention to the home sector, making it easier to be there for family and friends.

The Aquarius Moon will add some romantic energy. Those in existing relationships might be more cognizant of what their partners need. Single people could channel this energy into diving into a new book or learning something they are curious about. The week will make you feel like an explorer, so be open to learning, connecting, and growing.

3. Capricorn

Recharge and take it easy early in the week, Capricorn. The Sagittarius Moon prompts you to go slower and be present in the moment. The Moon in your sign will then energize you, allowing you to pursue your dreams, especially with Mars in Scorpio giving you a sense of direction and providing you with excellent ideas. Nevertheless, it is important to be practical this week and not let your impulsive energy take over, since Libra season will have everyone shift their attention to you.

As we deal with the aftermath of the eclipse, you will find yourself appreciating the friends that you care about, respect, and value. In the professional space, the Aquarius energy allows you to be more mindful and present to the people around you. Find your support system this week, even if you’re tempted to do everything on your own.

4. Aquarius

Finding beauty in chaos will be a theme for the week, Aquarius. The Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Moon will start things off, enhancing your connections. Expect to meet new people or to see some changes in the way you network. After all, when Saturn was in Aries a month ago, you likely learned a few important things about your dynamics with others.

The Moon in Capricorn will be a period of introspection, allowing you to analyze the impact the last eclipse had on you. Try not to self-sabotage, and instead, focus on incorporating optimism into your life. This will continue to be prominent when the Moon transits your sign. Step into your power and learn how to awaken the warrior within you. Libra season is giving you the keys to unlocking your potential and courage.

5. Gemini

Rebuilding will be the overall theme for you this week, Gemini, especially since you’re a Mutable sign navigating the effects of the eclipse. The Moon in Sagittarius will make you more aware of what you need in your romantic life. Prioritize communicating with your partner at this time. Single Geminis who are dating will also benefit from communicating with their potential romantic partner, as it will allow them to see who the people they attract really are.

When the Moon is in Capricorn, there is a practical energy that shows you how to make solid, long-term goals. Don’t rush or feel compelled to compare your victories and losses to others. You’re writing your story, and they are writing theirs. The Aquarius Moon may have you get more involved in your community, as your focus will shift to what others need. Saturn’s energy radiates with the Moon in Pisces, teaching you what else you need to add to your toolbox in order to continue succeeding.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.