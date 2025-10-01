5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes All Day On October 2, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all day on October 2, 2025. The powerful energy between Mars and Pluto on Thursday makes the day a great one.

Mars is a powerhouse, and when it's in Scorpio, the energy it exudes is beyond potent; it can be downright explosive. So on Thursday, when Mars speaks to Pluto, the ruler of Scorpio and the planet of change, something good comes your way. It's a much-needed transformation. It's a dial down or a dial up of what you hoped to achieve this week.

Pluto is in the sign of the humanitarian, and while in Aquarius, we learn to embrace our unique way of doing things. This means breaking away from tradition when necessary. It may also mean taking what seems to be accepted by others and turning the narrative on its head.

For five astrological signs, the idea of trying new things is excellent. If you've hoped for a moment where you can see something new come on the horizon, this is your day.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will have the best horoscope all day on Thursday because the doors to learning and travel open for you. You may be looking ahead to the future, where you can use some of your time off or go away for a mini vacation with someone you care about. You have a fun time to look forward to, and it could involve international travel, a cruise or a city that you've never been to before.

This is the time to map it all out. You will want to create a list of things you'll do when you arrive at the place you envision yourself being. The day can be very good for you because you take the first steps toward your dream place and you don't have to wish. Today is just the beginning.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you have one of the best horoscopes on October 2, which reveals a positive change in your personal life. You see how life is starting to change for you and your family. You take it very seriously when people in your family are feeling uncared for or stressed. However, today, you can make a few adjustments to your life that benefit everyone. You may even come into money.

You will start to see tension ease, which gives you a strong sense of personal satisfaction. You feel like you've done a good thing in helping to alleviate some of the barriers to what your children hoped to experience. You are going to be in a position to do amazing things on this day, and this is what your life feels like it's all about.

3. Aries

Aries, you will have a very good horoscope all day on Thursday, especially in your shared resources sector, which enables you to get the things you ask for from others. Sometimes you can ask for something, but the answer is that it's unavailable or not in the budget. There are times when hearing this makes you feel slightly angry and disappointed. You wish money were not an obstacle to your joy.

Today, that changes. You find a way to make more money in your life. You either monetize your social media profile or start looking for freelance or side work. You may meet someone who has brilliant business ideas and they see a sprt of genius in you. Today, the sky is the limit. Keep your hopes up, and the day will ultimately turn out to be very good.

4. Taurus

Taurus, you will have a very good horoscope in your love life on Thursday, when you may experience a change in your relationship that was much needed and wanted. You may find yourself needing to tone down the intensity or asking if there is another place that you can talk.

You are ready to take charge of a situation that you felt was not where it needed to be. You may find that the emotional outlet allows you to remain objective and practical. This feeling of being in control is one you had hoped to achieve. Now, you have it, and it's the best feeling of all.

5. Libra

Libra, you will have a very good horoscope on Thursday because the wealth will start to come in. You will experience a positive change in your financial life. You'll sense an opportunity or want to try something that you've not done before. Taking a risk will make sense to you because you see that what's happening now can't continue.

When you finally make the move that you've thought about for some time, the energy will boost in your life. You'll feel a sense of momentum begin to grow. You'll feel like you can keep going and perhaps take charge on your own. It's a fabulous time for you to make things happen, and today is going to be the best starting point ever.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.