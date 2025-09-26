5 Zodiac Signs Have Better Horoscopes Than The Rest On September 27, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have better horoscopes than the rest on September 27, 2025. For these five zodiac signs, Saturday is the day when hard work pays off thanks to foundational support from Saturn, which will connect with Fortune in the dreamy zodiac sign of Pisces.

Even though Pisces is known as the symbol of hidden enemies, its connection to resilient Saturn on Saturday helps the five astrological signs with the best horoscopes discover that weakness is conquerable because it's a problem you can manage within. Today is the day your soft side grows a little bit of callus so that you're strong and resilient to handle what life hands you.

When you have a dream, you want that vision to include some sturdy legs to build upon. It's the best day for these five astrological signs, and it's a day to remember because they discover so much about themselves that they are highly impressed with the outcome.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you have a better horoscope than the rest on Saturday because you will finally have the courage to follow a dream. Pursuing a dream may not seem like a big deal to some people, but for you, this is the core and heart of all you want in life. You have dreams of living life free and able to breathe. You want to foster a world in which you feel safe because you have control over it.

Since Saturn is connecting with Fortune in your sign, September 27 is the perfect day to take that leap of faith. Once you take that first step, the courage will sink to a bone level. Today is the best day for you because you not only do something you once thought was scary, but it also reveals how much you've grown and changed.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, as Saturn and Fortune connect on September 27, you have a much better horoscope than the rest. It's not easy to speak up and communicate what's on your mind, yet there are moments when you have to tell the truth. And on Saturday, you find the right words to say.

Today, you remove the scab from a wound that has been healing superficially. Doing so helps you see the pain you've hidden. At first exposure, it feels scary, until you realize that this was not only the right decision for you, but one of the best decisions you've made. Now, you begin to feel less afraid to take risks and more comfortable in your own skin. Self-confidence is the best gift you can get right now, Capricorn.

3. Leo

Leo, you have a better horoscope than the rest on Saturday as you explore the depths of intimacy in your life unafraid. You will expose something about yourself and wonder what impression you'll make. While you may fear the worst at first, as the day goes by, you'll suddenly realize that your vulnerability makes you powerful and earns you admiration.

On September 27, people begin respecting you on a level they had never respected you before. You can feel closer and more connected. The world doesn't appear to be as dangerous as you once thought. Your perspective begins to change, and it's part of the work Saturn has on your life. It's a day for good energy, and you are the recipient who feels like everything is going to be alright.

4. Aries

Aries, you have a better horoscope than the rest on September 27, a day when you finally put an end to a situation that you once thought would last forever, and not in the right way. You are ready to say goodbye to the enemies of the past, and on Saturday, you can finally release the tension and see things for what they are. The fears are mere ghosts, and you are much safer and more secure than you initially thought.

The fact that you are comfortable with confronting what once seemed bigger than you brings a smile to your face. Today may be hard, but it's the best beginning a brave soul like yourself could ever ask for. You're an Aries, and you needed this moment to reignite your spark.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, today's going to be one of the best days for you because something good happens in your life, and it's very romantic. Saturn in Pisces helps you to find someone who is as eager and interested in securing the relationship.

You want things fortified and your privacy protected; they do too. You want to know you can say what you need to say in complete trust, and there's a listener with lips sealed tightly and ears open for you.

Today's such a good day for you, and it's one you've hoped for a long time. There's something to be said when you make a friend who gives you their entire soul wrapped in the cloak of beautiful friendship. You are in good hands today, Scorpio!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.