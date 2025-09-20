5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting September 22

All week, starting on September 22, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. As eclipse season comes to a close, we will experience a major energy shift. On Monday, September 22, the Sun moves into Libra and Mars enters Scorpio, bringing an intense and passionate vibe. On September 24, the Scorpio Moon connects with Mars in the same sign, keeping this intense energy going.

Closing the week, we have the Sagittarius Moon on September 26, bringing a sense of hope after the potent Virgo eclipse showed us the areas of our lives that require change. Five zodiac signs in particular will benefit from the energy this week, as it will bring them a much-deserved fresh start. This is their moment to radiate.

1. Libra

The week begins with the Sun entering your sign, Libra. Focus on your power, courage, and how you approach your new story. The transits this week might feel like a reset, helping you feel a lot more connected with your goals. The Sun in your sign brings calming energy to your relationships, especially after the Saturn in Aries transit. This is a period of reconciliation and healing of any wounds connected to friendships or romantic partnerships. Pluto meets up with the Sun at the start of this transit, bringing even more transformation.

The Moon in Scorpio allows you to concentrate on building wealth, and with Mars in the same sign, you’re driven to establish security by working extremely hard for the next several weeks. Closing the week is the Moon in Sagittarius, an excellent opportunity for you to network and to be in the spotlight. This is your show, so take pride in yourself and don’t feel embarrassed. Libra season is about letting others know that you are still a star.

2. Scorpio

Mars enters your sign at the start of the week, Scorpio, bringing power, courage, and more potent transformations. The Moon in Libra connects with the Sun in this sign, reminding you to take care of yourself. Give yourself a spa day and don’t take on too many responsibilities at once. Mars and the Moon in your sign will also form a conjunction, helping you to keep your eyes on the prize as you focus on excelling.

While Mars was in Libra, you may have had trouble expressing your emotions, but this Mars transit will help you to release blockages. If managing your emotions is a challenge, try journaling to work through them. As the week comes to a close, the Sagittarius Moon will keep your momentum strong and help you feel more confident in leading. Your words will feel powerful this week as Mars helps you to get your point across with ease. Just remember to exercise some diplomacy because Mars can also make you burn bridges.

3. Capricorn

There is quite an exciting and potent energy present as the Sun enters Libra and Mars enters Scorpio early in the week. While the energy pushes you to take your responsibilities more seriously, Libra helps you to welcome more support. Early in the week, the Libra Moon shows you what you’re capable of as you brainstorm ideas with friends, colleagues, or classmates. You may feel more comfortable sharing your new ideas, and it will surprise you to see how receptive others can be towards them.

The Moon in Scorpio helps you to build a new understanding between friends and see just how easy it is to meet new people. Explore new places, meet up with friends, or host a gathering during the Scorpio Moon. When the Moon moves into Sagittarius, you will get a positive end to a thrilling week. Cozy up at home and watch a nice movie. Remember to rest during the weekend and to take time to recharge.

4. Aquarius

The most critical transit for you this week, Aquarius, will be Mars entering the sign of Scorpio. You may conjure up some big plans over the next several weeks as Mars gives you the fuel to get the work done. You also have the Sun in Libra transit, restructuring your thinking process over the next month.

The Moon in Libra makes you a social butterfly and encourages you to have fun with your learning process at the start of the week. Your curiosity will be enhanced during this period as the Sun and Pluto remind you that there is a wealth of things to learn around you. When the Moon moves into Scorpio, you will see how your plans begin to take shape. Then, when the Moon is in Sagittarius, Jupiter’s energy will make the collective rejoice. This is the perfect way to close the week, as you plan potential new adventures or perhaps get lost in your own creative world.

5. Pisces

As a water sign, the Mars in Scorpio transit will feel liberating, exciting, and essential for allowing your dreams to take flight. The Sun also enters Libra this week, showing you the areas in your life where you need to establish more discipline and understanding over the next month. These transits will help you uncover your strengths and step out of your comfort zone. At this time, you are learning how to balance the inner warrior with the diplomat.

The Moon in Scorpio meets up with Mars, bringing a very romantic energy that warms your heart. If you’re single, Mars can help you bring new ideas to an existing project. If you're in a relationship, spend some time with your partner and show them how much you love and appreciate them. At the end of the week, the Sagittarius Moon brings a new perspective. You have the tools to take on the world, but it all starts with your confidence levels. This is the week to start believing in your potential.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.