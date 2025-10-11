4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On October 12, 2025

On October 12, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. The Waning Gibbous Moon in Cancer stirs up emotions and intuition, while encouraging us to pay attention to our dreams. This lunar event communicates to us quietly, and signs will appear when we least expect them.

The universe wants us to know that we are supported, and for four zodiac signs, that's a message that couldn't come sooner. We need to feel that we're not alone, and that we're moving forward with purpose. That is exactly what the universe lets us know on this day, October 12. We are not alone. We are in the company of love. There is always a guiding light.

1. Cancer

With the Moon in your sign, Cancer, you are most receptive to the universe’s whispers. On October 12, you will notice signs in your dreams, in conversations, or even in repeating patterns that seem a little too specific. What do they mean?

The message of the day shows up as a need for self-care. You are a valuable person here on Earth, and you must take good care of yourself. No more lazy habits. It's time to give yourself a bit of luxury.

You are being guided toward deeper peace. The signs remind you that your needs matter and that love surrounds you at all times. It's OK to put yourself first on this day, Cancer.

2. Leo

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Cancer highlights your deepest feelings, Leo. On October 12, it's time for you to admit that you are not made of steel, but of love. It's OK to be vulnerable, and it's even OK to cry if you need to.

Whether it’s through encouragement from someone close to you or an unexpected opportunity, you’ll feel validated on this day. Confidence shows up right when you need it. What the world needs now is you, Leo.

So, go out there and show us all what it's like to be the representative of love and self-acceptance. We could really use a positive role model at this point. The signs point toward a future where your light continues to shine.

3. Aquarius

This day has you feeling as if you're being guided, step by step, towards something beautiful and magical, Aquarius. October 12 brings you the Waning Gibbous Moon in Cancer, and this transit seems to be putting you in all the right places.

You may not know where you need to be, but on this day, you'll feel as if the universe is nudging you right into place. That place will end up being somewhere you love and that makes you feel great about yourself.

So, listen well, with your heart and your mind, Aquarius. The guidance you receive on this day leads to growth, healing, and new opportunities.

4. Pisces

For you, Pisces, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Cancer strengthens your already powerful intuition. The universe is sending you clear signals showing you that you are moving in the right direction, even if the path feels uncertain.

On October 12, the signs may feel symbolic, or even cryptic, but you're so clever when it comes to deciphering these kinds of things. Trust your gut and pay attention to signs that stand out. You might even find your mystical sign in the lyrics of a song that means a lot to you.

You are safe to dream, trust yourself, and know that there's so much waiting for you, Pisces. It's safe to get out there and follow your heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.