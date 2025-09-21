4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On September 22, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Monday, September 22, 2025. Today, the planet that rules motivation, determination, passion, and war enters Scorpio. Scorpio energy is dark and mysterious. It's related to things like the occult, secrets, and matters related to inheritance or other people's resources. However, one of the things Mars does when it enters this sign, since its element is water, is create steam that can lead to emotional frustration, causing you to work harder than before, because you want to disappear into your inner world.

Hard work is the path ahead for four astrological signs, ready and prepared to do the work that attracts abundance and luck. The blessings of the universe won't come on a silver platter. It won't arrive through something someone else does. Instead, you will need to take a few steps first: make a decision, find the motivation to pursue what you want, tap into your grit, and then work to manifest it.

1. Aries

Aries, once Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, you will need to work hard at not accepting help from others. Today, your abundance may come from someone in your life. Since Scorpio is associated with intimate partnerships, resources may be gifted from a lover or a person you are dating. You may not want to take the gift, and you may even feel like it's insulting to do so.

But, Mars, your ruling planet, in Scorpio, invites you to dig down deep to your soul to see the purpose behind every season of life. This may be when you have to learn that luck isn't always a spark that comes to you all by itself. It may involve others to share in the moment. You may see how interdependence is just as glorious as independence, and how help isn't merely a form of assistance, but a manifestation of pure love.

2. Gemini

Gemini, once Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, you will need to work diligently on taking care of your emotional well-being. You tend to move quickly, too fast for your own good at times. Running such a fast-paced life can lead to burnout. Burnout doesn't produce the desired outcome you want. Instead, it results in the opposite: scarcity and bad energy.

But now that Mars pushes health into the forefront of your mind, you realize that you have no other choice but to do the right thing for your mind and body. You have to slow down and take care of yourself. You have to relearn how to let things slide and enjoy the time things take to finish.

You may not like this process at first, but it does provide the desired outcome. You regain an abundance of energy in your life. When you feel good, optimism returns. Optimism makes you feel lucky, even if nothing unusual has happened yet.

3. Virgo

Virgo, once Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, you will need to work hard at saying what you need to say when the timing is right. You are a zodiac sign who loves your privacy, and you often safeguard your time, thoughts, and whatever else it is you wish for people only to know when they have become permitted.

When it comes to abundance and attracting luck, you'll need to express specific thoughts. This means speaking up about what you want. You will have to be clear. Being clear means allowing yourself to be vulnerable. You're exposing an area of your life that you feel is lacking.

You may also wonder if a person will recognize that they, too, possess this same lack and go for what you're after. That risk will need to be taken today, and Mars will give you the fighting spirit to do it. You'll care less

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, once Mars enters Scorpio on September 22, you will need to work hard at letting go of things that aren't meant for you. You don't like letting things go when you think that the power of words and bluntness can stop a situation dead in its tracks. There are times when focusing on things is a waste of time. Who has time to argue over problems? Who has the patience to wait for circumstances to change when they may not? Not you, Sag. You've got things to do, so people, places and things will have their ties cut.

So, today, instead of pushing a narrative you know is highly ineffectual, you'll take all your power and energy in a different direction. You'll work toward a new goal. You'll aim for something you feel will produce solid results. Your abundance and luck will come to you after the closure of an area of your life, because another will magically open. Change is tough, but you are tougher, Archer. You'll know what to do and when.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.