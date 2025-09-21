5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On September 22, 2025

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on September 22, 2025. Few things in life feel better than a fresh start. So, when the Sun leaves Virgo to enter Libra, work and routines go on the back burner, and attention gets diverted toward relationship building. That's good news if you want to have quality friendships, socialize and take time to enjoy human interaction.

After a month of focusing on work and getting things in order, Libra Season can feel like a welcome change. Libra season is the start of the Fall equinox, so life slows down, making room for winter. As the season grows towards harvest, you can cultivate a powerful inner world. We get a glimpse of what that will be like next month when Scorpio season starts. For now, explore your inner world by establishing the desires of your heart. Thanks to the motivational planet, Mars is entering Scorpio, the sign ruled by inheritance, intimacy, and deep analysis. These energy shifts are what make today's horoscopes so good for five astrological signs.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, today you are going to have a really good horoscope because when the Sun enters Libra, it ushers in a time for relationships, particularly the idea of marriage. You are independent, and you do love to lead. However, there is also a part of you that likes to be led by others.

You may find that what makes today so good is hearing a vision from someone in your life, and their ideas for your future together. This vision doesn't have to be romantic; it can be business-oriented, since working closely with someone is similar to marriage in many ways.

And, when Mars, your ruler, is in Scorpio, you may see signs of financial promise. You could discover an income stream that you need. You may receive a gift from someone who genuinely cares deeply for your well-being. Their charity will be a surprise, and a secret can also be revealed! These small things add up to great gains for you, Aries, and that's why your horoscope for today falls under one of the best this week.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, on September 22, a really good horoscope comes your way. Mars, the planet of drive and determination, empowers you to make important personal decisions. Having the energy of a driven planet is helpful on many levels. You will use this boost to fuel confidence and make discoveries. You may discover something you need to know that you sensed but was previously hidden from your sight.

Discovering something that brings closure is part of a theme for you this month, which starts today. With the Sun in Libra, hidden information comes to light. You see what you need to know without any lack of clarity. Your perception crystallizes, and this insight doesn't have to be about negative topics.

You may hear your inner voice or discover a burning passion you need to follow through on. There are lots of intriguing adventures coming your way, making the start of it today one of the reasons why your horoscope is so good.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you will have a very good horoscope on September 22, because your birth month is here. Whenever you have a new birthday season come around, a parade of planets starts to travel through your zodiac sign, prompting changes that are essential for your evolution.

With Mars in Scorpio, you may feel motivated and driven by a desire for greater intimacy with others, including yourself. Money may be part of the allure in your experiences today. Because this is the time of year for you to think about the future, why not?

Economic security is important to you, and when you have the revenue, you use it to make the world a better place. Good things put in your hands are a wise investment for the future. Enjoy your good day, Libra. You deserve it.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, starting on September 22, your desire for partnership, intimacy and love heightens because Mars, the planet of desire, enters your seventh house of marriage. With the Sun entering your sector of daily routines, you are ready to make healthy changes. Life is about to take a new direction, and those adjustments will be for the better.

You often resist change, so when the red carpet is rolled out for you, it's much easier for you to feel open to trying something new. The reasons why today's horoscope is so good for you are that you ultimately are meant for so much more in life. If you've been in a rut, today you get the nudge you need to level up.

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, there are a few reasons why September 22 is going to be such a good horoscope day for you. The ending of your birth month is just the start of you working on the lessons and opportunities received over the last 30 days. Now, you get to see a few rewards from your efforts. The Sun's entry into Libra highlights personal wealth and values. You define your values because now you understand what you want and why.

Mars in Scorpio can usher in new ways of communicating, including the signing of a contract. You may receive a job offer or a new role within your current organization. You may discover that your life is headed in a fresh direction, and you like it. Prepare your mind on higher things, Virgo, because the universe is about to deliver!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.