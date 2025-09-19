5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On September 20, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on September 20, 2025, as Venus squares Uranus. Venus is the planet of love, and Uranus is the planet of disruptive energy. You may experience sudden breakups or arguments. There may be trouble from out of nowhere.

While this chaotic energy may not sound like the makings of anything great, it is actually very good. When life goes off-balance, the best things can happen. You can improve your life without really trying. You realize what you need to know. You discover who your true friends are. You can change your life and make it better. That's what these four astrological signs do, after their very best horoscopes beginning this Saturday.

1. Libra

Libra, you'll have the very best horoscope on September 20 in your personal life. You may experience a sudden surprise that takes you off guard. You may have an epiphany about yourself and where you can improve if you have felt like something in your life needed to change, but are unsure what, you will gain a bit more clarity.

You'll experience a jolt of awareness, and where harmony felt frail, you strengthen. Today will give you the insight you need to make the adjustments you once thought were impossible. Yet on Saturday, things appear very doable.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you'll have the very best horoscope on September 20, affecting your way of thinking. Sometimes it takes a stern word or someone in your life to drop a truth bomb, and you wake up to realize that your world isn't what you thought it should be.

You will find that you have lots of thoughts and questions left unanswered. You will discover that you are no longer able to stay where you are. Life has changed, and you, as a result, must change as well. This is both a scary and exhilarating time for you, and you're ready to embrace it.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you'll have the very best horoscope on September 20 in your romantic sector. You have always hoped to meet someone, but you weren't entirely sure if that was a possibility for you. There may be someone in your life that you thought was out of reach. Yet, today, something seems to be changing in your relationship.

There's a signal being sent out that you and another person are potentially making headway. You might feel that they are showing signs of being into you in the same way as you are into them. This may be romantic, or it could involve a passion project and people you want to work with. Regardless, something good that's heart-tugging is going to rock your world. The universe awaits!

4. Aries

Aries, you'll have the very best horoscope on September 20 in your relationships. Relationships can be so strange. One moment, you feel close to a person. Another time, you don't. You may be in the middle of a change that feels a little bit uncomfortable. You could be growing apart from a friend. You may realize you need space.

That space is a gift and blessing, even if you miss a person with all of your heart. You might feel like you needed to learn a few valuable lessons that their presence blocked. You might be better off growing alone for now. While change is never easy, it's often where you realize the things you didn't see before. That's the beauty behind today's astrology, and why today's horoscope is so good for you.

5. Pisces

Pisces, you'll have the very best horoscope on September 20 when it comes to intimacy. You really appreciate it when someone allows you to get close to them. You feel like you can let go of your inhibitions. You see that it's OK to be vulnerable. At first, learning to be transparent can feel like you've made a mistake.

The whirlwind of doubt can cause your soul to feel like it's caving in. However, as the feelings of insecurity subside, you realize that everything is okay. Nothing bad happened. You have a safe relationship with someone. Your hope grows, and you know that you are more than safe. You're in a place where you can be yourself.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.