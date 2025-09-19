4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, September 20, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Today, a small window of opportunity opens, allowing you to manifest money quickly and remove blocks that prevent you from achieving what you want.

Mars is in Libra, closing in on a finishing degree. When the planet of drive and motivation enters this space in the sign that rules balance, the scales tip in your favor. On Saturday, four astrological signs use this energy to discover which daily habits can help them attract wealth. They recognize the words to speak to make their affirmations work in attracting money. Money flows instead of disappearing. And the next thing you know, they can invest what they earn wisely, making profit become part of a passion project.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you attract abundance and luck on Saturday, September 20, by raising your vibration to attract abundance. It's not enough to spend time in nature and hope that the floodgates of prosperity will open for you. You go an extra step to position yourself for what you want. Instead of focusing solely on what you lack, you pay close attention and take inventory of everything you have.

You realize that by practicing gratitude, you elevate your level to a higher one. Saying what you're thankful for makes it much easier to be mindful and gives a sense of the value of your life. You realize that you exist in a state of constant motion, and this mindset shift enables you to practice self-care. These small acts of faith encourage the law of attraction to work in your favor. Abundance will come to you; you're so lucky.

2. Leo

Leo, you discover what limiting beliefs you possess that prevent you from attracting abundance and luck. A scarcity mindset has held you back from achieving what you want in life one too many times. You have avoided taking a risk because you think someone else might be bigger or braver than you are.

Risk is necessary to succeed. You have to wrestle with negative thoughts and override them with belief. Might a risk lead you to failure? Perhaps, but how will you know if you don't try? Today helps you to see that the start and end of abundance and luck begin with you.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you learn how to remain positive while waiting to receive the abundance and luck you desire. Starting on September 20, you realize that to stay positive, you have to envision what you want and see it unfolding before you. If you think you'll never get something you want, you may actually be seeing yourself living life without it.

That has to change, and that begins with you imagining what your future looks like. You have to see it and observe what you will do with what you get. Seeing helps you to speak it into existence. Words transform from 'if' to 'when'. It's a wonderful experience that allows you to tap into the Law of Attraction and attract abundance and luck into your life.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you finally understand the connection between your life purpose and getting what you want in life. You may not have understood the power you possess until today. But something wakes you up and gives you a jolt of understanding. Your inner compass aligns with your actions, and you can execute your day-to-day routines smoothly.

You may have felt lost or bewildered in the past, but today you get a clearer understanding of what you need to do and when. You pay close attention to how your work needs to be intentional. How can you say you want abundance and luck if you can't be a good steward of what you have now? The idea of today being connected to your tomorrows is extremely helpful, and it makes it much easier to attract what you want in your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.