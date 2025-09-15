5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On September 16, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on September 16, 2025. There's something very determined about Virgo energy, so when there's a cazimi, two planets with combined energy, plus a South Node and a Fortune, a point of destiny, in this earth sign, it's hard not to feel like you have to do something super important.

Five astrological signs see this intense energy as a positive opportunity. They recognize that it's time to stop talking and start doing. Virgo energy is about attending to details and taking care of things that enhance life and mental health. It's not easy to choose a path of discipline, delayed gratification, or unselfless service. But today, five signs do, and they realize it's how they have the very best horoscopes.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you'll have the very best horoscope because you're ready to embrace new ideas and see how the world connects on a very high level. You want to go beyond travel and experiences. You want to see and feel the pulse of what's happening in ways you haven't before.

So when you feel the energy intensifying today, you can tell that it's time to take your goals seriously. Instead of talking about what you'd like to do one day in the future, you put a few things into motion. You look into the costs of a trip. It's time to plan your travel. You see who might want to go with you when you finally do international travel. You turn words into motion and take action.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you will have the very best horoscopes today because you know it's all about a decision. Instead of saying you hope to one day see your life improve, but thinking inside your mind that it won't, you align your thoughts and words. You speak into the universe what you want to expect. You act as though your ideas and actions can manifest what you want.

You stop holding yourself back from having the best things life has to offer. You start to tap into intentional living, even if you think it's just a bunch of woo. Why not try to see what happens? What do you have to lose? Nothing, Cancer. Today becomes day one of you using your power of choice. If you're going to make a decision, you should make it a good one.

3. Leo

Leo, today you'll have the very best horoscope because you are going to feel valued and cared for in ways you haven't in the past. You will feel like people invest in you the same as you do in them, and sometimes they do more than you do. Your family will go the extra mile. Friends will show up in ways that demonstrate their loyalty and care for you in good and sad times.

You feel amply supported because your world is full of great people who love you. It's going to be a wonderful day. You will feel rich in relationships, and this positive vibe empowers you when you work and are with friends. It even makes it much easier for you to help strangers.

4. Virgo

Virgo, today's going to be the very best horoscope on a profoundly personal level. The Sun in your zodiac sign has you wishing for the limelight, but you prefer to avoid it. You have a lot ot offer the world, in mind and spirit, but you don't always see that in yourself. Today, that changes.

Allow yourself to accept the attention and appreciation that naturally come naturally to you. It's time for you to embrace all that you are and enjoy the talents and gifts you were born with. You're here for a reason, so why squelch what's part of your beautiful character?

5. Gemini

Gemini, today is one of the best days for you because you get to spend quality time with your family. You think about the special people in your life more often than others realize. It's one of the reasons you work so hard. You want to see your loved ones prosper even if you don't at the same level.

Family can be so many wonderful things, and sometimes those situations can become controlling or aversive. Today, you'll notice the cute little quirks that your loved ones have. You'll find them adorable and endearing. You may not be hustling and grinding to get things done, but you'll find that your investment in others is truly appreciated.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.