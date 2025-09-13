Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of September 15 - 21, 2025

During the week of September 15 to 21, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. The week ahead is one of magic and incredible synchronicities that help you understand that the universe is with you on every step of your journey. This is the final week of the eclipse portal, which represents the span of time from the Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 to the Virgo solar eclipse on Sunday, September 21. During this period, events will change rapidly in your life.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Moon forms a conjunction with Jupiter, and this will help you expand, take chances, and seize opportunities as you work to create a new beginning for yourself. Jupiter in Cancer helps you expand so that you can take a chance instead of remaining stuck in old patterns. This energy will help you become empowered to make changes, especially as the second Virgo New Moon and solar eclipse occurs on Sunday, September 21. You will be ready to embrace your fate and live a life that you love.

1. Capricorn

Let yourself expand into new experiences, Capricorn. You may have been feeling restless in your life recently, as you craved a newness you couldn’t quite name. You are ready for a new chapter, yet you also want it to be one of great meaning. Instead of talking yourself out of following your heart or describing signs as merely coincidences, try instead to believe in where you are being directed. You are working with an immensely powerful energy at the moment, but you must allow yourself to leave your comfort zone to utilize it.

Allow yourself to see that your restlessness is a call to take action as the second Virgo New Moon and solar eclipse rises on Sunday, September 21. This is the second New Moon in a row, with the first having occurred on August 22. Yet, this New Moon is also a Solar Eclipse, representing drastic change and action in your external life. Take what arose during the first Virgo New Moon and expand upon it with the energy this week. Your restlessness is pointing you toward a new life, but you must take action to create it, as it won’t just fall into your lap. Listen to the signs and believe in your ability to genuinely have everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Follow your heart to the love destined for you, Aquarius. This week, you are lucky in love as Mercury in Libra trines retrograde Uranus in Gemini on Saturday, September 20. Mercury in Libra brings luck and new beginnings, while Uranus in Gemini highlights themes involving romance, commitment, and your forever love. The hand of destiny is at play in your love life, but you may have to shake up your routine to receive the greatest benefits.

Mercury in Libra suggests that you’ll receive an offer to travel, or one for greater commitment from your existing partner. This energy is a verbal or written opportunity that holds the power to bring great luck into your life. If it is to travel, you could very well meet your soulmate while out exploring the world. And if it’s regarding someone you already love, then you must trust their intentions and your readiness to take it one step further. Mercury and Uranus represent opportunity, luck, and change, so allow yourself to embrace these themes. This isn’t just about living a life you love, but finally receiving the love you’ve always deserved.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Become the person that you are destined to be, Cancer. You have an immense intuition that can help point you toward your greatest life. Yet you often let obligations, especially those related to family, prevent you from taking action. You tend to take to heart the words of others too deeply, sacrificing your own confidence and self-worth in the process. Recently, you’ve been working to cleanse your energy and protect your peace. As new opportunities start rolling in, this will help you actually be able to prioritize yourself and seize them.

On Tuesday, September 16, the Moon forms a conjunction with Jupiter in Cancer. This is a time to focus on yourself so that you can embrace your fate. You must take a note from Jupiter and expand your presence. This means no longer denying your needs and dreams or shrinking yourself to make others feel better about themselves. By stepping into the space and power you deserve, you will receive a sign from the universe as to what direction to take your life in. Don’t bother questioning everything when it starts to feel too amazing, as this is precisely what you deserve.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.