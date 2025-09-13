4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On September 14, 2025

Four zodiac signs will attract major abundance and luck on Sunday, September 14, 2025. We are closing up Virgo season, and when we are just one week away from changing Sun signs, the Last Quarter Moon arrives.

The Last Quarter Moon on Sunday is about finishing up the things that we have been working on. Since this Moon is in Gemini, you can merge the past with the present and prepare for the future. The future comes with a few requirements, though, especially as it relates to abundance and luck.

The Gemini Moon asks you to close the door on mental clutter. So release old expectations and focus on what's ahead. Gemini is about identity and duality. You will want to know who you are so that you attract into your life the things that match your wants and needs. Since Gemini is the sign associated with thinking, set your mind and believe that you are lucky and abundance can happen. Doing so opens you to the possibilities. Now, let's see what this means for four astrological signs today.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you'll attract major abundance and luck in your health and well-being. The Last Quarter Moon helps you see the connection between abundance and the physical body. When you take care of yourself, you feel happy and fulfilled.

You don't worry yourself with things as much because you don't feel like you lack anything you need. You are in a good place and ask the universe to consider your desires from a space of plenty.

A place where you don't lack is perfect for the law of attraction to come into play. You will be an instrument of kindness and charity. Your blessings get passed on to others. You won't feel a need to hoard or withhold what you get from others because you have enough.

You attract luck into your life so that you can use it to empower others. A resource in your hands is like giving it to many. This generous spirit and place of inner strength are why abundance will be majorly attracted to you today.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you'll attract major abundance and luck in your spiritual energy by what you close the door on. It takes time to detach yourself from the activities and situations to which you were once so closely connected. You formed soul ties, and during the Last Quarter Moon, you will come to a decision: it's time to break them.

Disconnecting from things that no longer work for you becomes an act of living meditation, opening the door to abundance. Past commitments won't hinder you; instead, your time will be yours to claim and use as you see fit. You'll feel open and ready to try new things, as you will be liberated by your decision to let go and move on to new opportunities.

In this frame of mind, you will call abundance into your life and realize how connected you are to the natural ebb and flow of the universe. As the seasons change, so do you. You'll feel lucky to be one of the people in life who've figured this out.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you'll attract major abundance and luck in your personal life by tying up loose ends. It's one thing to find an opportunity, but another if you can't take it because you're too busy, or life gets in the way. Loose ends are often left incomplete because there's no sense of urgency.

However, a Last Quarter Moon gives you a sense of finality. Your life is about to start over again soon, and you need to be prepared for this new chapter. Gone are the days when you waste time on people or things that hold no merit or weight for your future. You are now ready to release work that has been left on hold, allowing you to open yourself up to fresh projects and exciting adventures.

This is a step in the right direction, Gemini, and you've been waiting for it. You sensed this moment would come one day. Now it's here, and you're seizing it.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you'll attract major abundance and luck in your partnerships. You are a freedom seeker, and you are someone who knows the value of give and take. You don't want to rob yourself (or anyone else) of their precious time. You view time as a limited commodity that should not be wasted.

So, when it comes to attracting good fortune into your life, you realize how important it is for two people to be individuals who work on their goals while also supporting each other fully. This lucky mindset is what enables you to recognize resources when they present themselves. You'll know when something is meant for you or for a friend.

But the moment the universe realizes you're the type of person who is authentic, more opportunities will reveal themselves to you. You'll receive a bundle of options to choose from. You will have so much that you can't possibly take advantage of all of them.

What's more fun than getting all you want from life? It's being the person who has the power to give others a chance to experience the luck that you have.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.