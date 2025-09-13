Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 14, 2025

On September 14, 2025, sadness ends for three zodiac signs. This day's transit, Moon square Neptune, shows us that not everything we believe about our struggles is real, and that truth brings peace. This is the day when sadness ends, because we realize that we are no longer interested in staying sad. It's that simple.

This aspect clears away the layer of emotional heaviness that's been keeping us locked in sadness. It helps us separate what is imagined from what is genuine, and that clarity helps sadness lose its grip on us. For three zodiac signs, this is a healing day. The universe shows us that we don’t need to carry around what is no longer ours. Some things really do fade, and for us, sadness has no place in our lives anymore.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On September 14, you get to notice how much better life feels when you don’t cling to painful memories or imagined fears. This is your chance to breathe easier and start again. You see this as a second chance, for real.

Advertisement

Moon square Neptune helps you release old worries that have tripped you up in the past. What once felt so overwhelming now appears far less threatening, Taurus, and that feels inspiring to you.

You're safe, and for the first time in a long while, you feel it. The universe is lifting a weight off your shoulders. Peace is possible when you come to terms with the value of this sadness and recognize that it's basically become worthless.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day's transit helps you sort through confusing emotions, Gemini. You may have been second-guessing yourself, and sadness crept in as a result. But on September 14, clarity arrives and shows you that much of your worry has been unfounded.

The sadness that’s been lingering feels less powerful on this day. While you might swear that you'll never be free of it entirely, the transit Moon square Neptune shows you that you may be wrong. Hmm.

Conversations or realizations help you move forward with a lighter heart. The universe is letting you know that not all stories you tell yourself are true. By releasing the false ones, joy has more space to grow. And it does.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Moon square Neptune has a special impact on you, Pisces. It brings healing, and as you know, that's been much needed. The sadness that has been clouding your vision starts to fade away, and you're able to see clearly for the first time in a while.

September 14 has you feeling more centered. You're not as emotionally shaky as you've been over the last few days. What once seemed like an endless ache softens, and you realize that much of it came from confusion, not reality. Bingo. That's a huge realization, Pisces.

Advertisement

This is the universe’s way of taking your pain and showing you what it's really worth, which is not much. The sadness fades, leaving space for hope and renewal. You're ready to make the next move, and it's a good one.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.