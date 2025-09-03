5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On Thursday, September 4

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on September 4, 2025. Starting Thursday, there will be a sense of completion that comes from Saturn in Pisces. Ending things feels good, and it's that emotion of joy that comes when you release control.

Saturn is all about rules, but it can also represent closure. Pisces is about endings, so when you put these two energies together, you shut the door on what you don't want in your life anymore. But, because human nature is often riddled with apprehension, you may need to be reminded as to why you decided to end a situation in the past. That is where Saturn steps in. It is here, at the finishing degree, where it was last year, to remind you of those reasons.

Advertisement

The feeling that comes with closure will be sweet and full of peace. There's no reason to wonder if what ends now will come back around again. Chances are, if the universe has removed it, it's done and gone for good. What a relief. In this place of goodbyes, you'll understand the true meaning behind sweet sorrows. You won't regret letting go of whatever has left you feeling down. You'll be glad. And that happiness is what will make today one of the best horoscopes you'll experience all month.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you'll experience the very best horoscope on September 4, because Saturn reminds you what you are made of. You may be soft and gentle, but that is a choice you've made. You also know how to be strong and determined. You can tell when a situation demands that you set a clear and definitive boundary, even when it's tough.

So while Saturn sits on the edge of your zodiac sign, it reminds you of past situations that made you feel small or less than. You realize how much you've grown. You are so thankful that you didn't give up on yourself. You feel a deep sense of fulfillment and satisfaction, knowing you have all the signs of emotional maturity. You're no longer someone people can take advantage of. You're someone people must respect.

It's in that space of self-knowledge that you experience one of the best feelings of your life. Today's horoscope for you is good, and it's because you have learned the lessons of Saturn. Good job, Pisces.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, today you experience the very best horoscope because on September 4, you know what you want from a partnership. It doesn't matter if you're involved with a business or a romantic relationship; you have made a decision. You only want to be treated with respect, care, and concern. You won't ever settle for anything less again.

Suddenly, things that you once thought would be so hard to do are completed with ease. You delete a phone number from your cell phone. You throw away images that you once thought you needed to keep. You decide to block and bless, and you feel so good doing so. It's a freeing moment in time to send a call to voicemail, and you don't have to listen to it. You can delete it because you no longer need to hear anything from the past.

Advertisement

This mindset continues to strengthen your resolve and you find that it will permeate all areas of your life, not just in partnerships, but also in self-love. You close the door on what doesn't work for you anymore. It's your time now, and you're happy.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you experience the very best horoscopes today because something amazing will happen for you related to a job. You tend not to define your identity by what you do for work, but you do like to pay bills on time, and you appreciate and value a sense of accomplishment when work is completed.

It's on September 4 that you come to a place where you realize where the line in the sand gets drawn between work and pleasure. You finally come to a place where you leave a job at the door and allow yourself to decompress without thinking of it until tomorrow.

You have a great sense of presence at home with yourself and your family. You don't worry about whether or not things will be great at work. You already know that you have limited time to enjoy your privacy, and you embrace it. You leave work at work, and home is home.

Having this clear set of boundaries is what makes today very good for you. You will have something to look forward to when you decide that rest and home are sacred. You don't need to invade your personal space with anything else. That feeling is a good one, and you'll relish it.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you proclaim yourself the number one person in charge of your life on September 4, and that is what makes today the best horoscope for you. With Saturn at a finishing degree in the sign of Pisces, you remove the emotional connections you carry that make you want to people-please. You realize that if you're unhappy, no one will be pleased. The truth is, you must first please yourself.

Advertisement

You find peace in this realization. It's what helps you to finally feel free to live your life on your own terms. You don't worry what other people think. You often say you don't, but you have, and you used to. Now, you have released that negative energy from your life and have replaced it with a sense of quiet surrender that only lovers of solitude know.

Your truth is your reality now, and it's such a great place to be. You wanted this in the past, and you strived for it. Today is a day for closure. Now that Saturn is finishing a few things in Pisces, you are too.

Advertisement

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, today's a very good horoscope day, and for you, it may go down in the books as one of the best horoscopes you've had in a while. Saturn in Pisces helps to solidify a relationship for you. You feel ready to commit. You may have had cold feet in the past, but now you're sure and want to go forward.

Commitments are very tough to make when you have been burned by love in the past. Yet, today you begin to feel braver than usual. Your faith in yourself and your capacity to get restored. You realize that it doesn't matter what you're doing; you have to be a person who is committed to winning.

Advertisement

So on September 4, you jump into whatever has pulled your heartstrings: a passion project or a relationship, and you go all in. Today's horoscope is one of the best because it was exhausting holding on to both sides of the fence, unsure which one you wanted to be on. But now you know what it means to be committed, and it's what makes all the difference. Thursday is going to be a good day indeed.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.