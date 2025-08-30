5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On August 31, 2025

On August 31, 2025, five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius rises on this day, which might make you feel a little restless. This moon tells you to stop hesitating, be brave, and go after the visions that you dream of at night.

And yet, there’s a sweetness in the restlessness. This transit pushes you into rooms, conversations, and ideas that you didn’t know were waiting, but you are happy to be a part of. The five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday let themselves be comfortable in the uncomfortable, making use of energy to propel their lives forward.

Advertisement

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, as the First Quarter Moon is in your sign, you have one of the best horoscopes on August 31. You will feel this transit the most, but of course you're no stranger to this energy. On August 31, there is an intense pull to sprint toward the next thrill and the next horizon. However, the real test on Sunday is your level of self-ownership.

Advertisement

Can you stand in your power and admit where you’re going, even if the map is half-drawn and the roads crumble behind you? Strut anyway. You have a knack for making the stumbles look intentional. Own the uncertainty.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, the walls around you are whispering, creaking, and maybe even groaning under their own history. During the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, the air in your space feels restless, echoing the frenzied pulse in your veins.

On August 31, something wants to shift, whether that's furniture, feelings, memories, or the very idea of home itself. Take advantage of your great horoscope on Sunday and let the new in, even if it seems unpolished or raw. Let your space reflect exactly who you are, fully alive and unapologetic.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, your words hum with electricity on August 31, a charge you can no longer ignore. Under the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, pleasantries feel thin, while honesty feels like a weapon and liberation.

Speak your truth on Sunday, even if it rattles chandeliers or shatters the calm. Charm is your ally, but truth is your power. When you wield both, the world leans closer, and you lean into yourself. There’s a ferocity beneath your elegance now.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, on August 31, the waters call, and you can’t tiptoe in. Intimacy drags you under, slow and relentless, demanding that you show more than you’ve ever dared. The bottom is dark, but the depth is where transformation waits. Politeness and restraint won’t carry you there. Rather, you have to risk, spill, dive, and surrender.

On Sunday, let the current test what you’re willing to give and feel. Only by going fully in can you find the alchemy of connection that changes you from the inside out.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, the people in your orbit are mirrors. Some are kind, while others are merciless. They reflect back where you’ve compromised, where you’ve held back, and where you’ve hidden your fire. August 31 isn’t a day to keep the peace. Surround yourself with those who push, challenge, and demand you stretch into your best self. Only then will you grow.

During the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, you must decide if you want reflection or stagnation. The choice might feel a little bit uncomfortable, but it is unmistakably yours.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.