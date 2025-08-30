4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck Starting On August 31

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck starting on August 31, 2025. When Mercury trines Chiron on Sunday, circumstances may push you to the edge. There comes a time in your life when you are done playing small, and for four zodiac signs, Sunday is one of those days. You realize you don't need to be minimized on the sidelines. You feel tired scrolling through your social feed, seeing how others are living this great life. You know that life is also meant to be yours, but instead, you are accepting terms from jobs or situations that you never agreed to.

Advertisement

This life-changing moment will come in the form of a decision. When the mind changes, things shift in the world, and that's often when zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck. If you're on this list, you will recognize how pain can turn into passion and ideas emerge from discomfort and need. Chiron in Aries illustrates how pain can serve as a teacher. Mercury in Leo says how you think creates courage. It's your pain points that become the foundation of change, and you won't be sorry that you were brave enough to say no more!

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, you attract significant abundance and luck on August 31 through the power of your thoughts. What you say is directly a result of how you think. You feel different this Sunday. When Mercury in your zodiac sign speaks to Chiron in Aries, you feel like you can't take the same old way of doing things anymore. This realization that you have become apathetic about your future creates a little healthy dose of anger that helps you. You're also a bit disappointed with yourself. However, you turn those negative feelings around and make them productive and valuable.

You find that when you choose to take what you have done in the past and reverse it, something powerful happens. You see the opportunities in your life. You start to speak them into existence when you need them. It will be incredible how your thoughts and ideas align with what's happening in your life. It's as though you are walking on a new plane of existence beginning this Sunday.

You may wonder why it took you so long to see it until now. However, maturity will help you realize that it's just because you weren't ready. Time is not lost, though, because you're going to attract exponential growth. The abundance and luck you begin to receive are so significant, and you will attract them again and again because you have changed for real.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, there are things you wish you could go back to the past and change, but you can't. Yet, on August 31, it will feel like you're able to hit the reset button in your romantic life. You're able to start over again and get a clean slate.

The thorn in your side is removed. It doesn't hurt you to think about it anymore. Instead, when the tape replays in your mind, it doesn't push you to shame. Shame is gone. You realize why you can't continue to do what you've always done. You have to choose differently now.

Advertisement

The choice to change is personal. You are ready to be a leader in your life, and that means instead of waiting for someone else to give you the abundance and luck you want, you take it. You create what you wish to by pursuing your passions.

You may be passionate about a person or an idea. The things you've been through are the foundation on which you build your life. And you are ready to continue growing until you achieve what you want out of life.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you are at this sweet intersection where your life takes a detour in a direction you always thought would be lovely, but you feared it would never happen to you. When your ruling planet, Mercury in Leo, starts to speak to Chiron in Aries, you see how friendships and your alliances either lift you or tear you down. You begin to wonder why you allowed yourself to play small with the people you associate with.

They have limited you by their own limiting beliefs about themselves. When you surround yourself with people who lack faith in their capacity to grow, it affects your outlook, too. So, you choose your own friendship over the company of others. You find comfort in your dreams and enjoy your solitude a little more. In that quiet space, your inner voice begins to talk to you about new things you should try. That's when your world starts to head in a different direction. You begin to consider expanding your social circle.

You'll meet people who are just as driven and ambitious as you. A new social circle inspires you to share ideas and to do great things. A part of you may feel sad that you left a few friendships behind, but when you realize they barely notice you're moving on, you'll feel comfort that you did the right thing for you.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, love is a powerful motivator for change. What helps you attract abundance and luck on August 31 is a passion for a purpose that is greater than yourself. With Mercury in Leo, you are officially wearing your heart on your sleeve. What is said matters to you. What do you think creates a change in your life? You're sensitive to words, and that's why you begin to pay special attention to how they are used today.

When Mercury speaks to Chiron, you see how you have limited yourself and held yourself by saying things you don't really mean. You do think money matters. You do wish that you could have more. You don't want to say that you need things because you hate to sound greedy. However, you realize that you're not greedy at all. You've just never really seen how important it is to speak what you want into existence and for your words to align with what's in your heart.

Advertisement

On August 31, that changes. It's as though you have been reborn. You see the connection between how your thoughts control your words and how words create worlds. Today's a day for you to build the empire you long for. For the first time ever, you speak into the universe and it hears you loud and clear.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.