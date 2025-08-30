3 Zodiac Signs Stop Feeling So Sad After August 31, 2025

After August 31, 2025, three zodiac signs stop feeling so sad. The Half Moon in Sagittarius shows us that we are literally halfway there. This refers to how we are now able to see that we've spent way too much time honoring the sadness in our lives. That time has finally come to an end.

Relief starts making itself known on days like this. On August 31, three zodiac signs will see that hope really is something we can all believe in. The Sagittarius Moon encourages us to begin a new chapter, knowing that if we trust that all will work out, it will. So much of this relies on real hope, and thankfully, on August 31, we will find just that.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You may be going through a phase in your life right now, Leo, where you can't stop thinking about one particularly sad thing. It just doesn't seem to want to let you go. You're an optimistic person, and you truly believe that this too shall pass.

Advertisement

August 31 brings you the Half Moon in Sagittarius, and this transit brings you a vision of a happy, healthy future, where sadness only makes an occasional visit. You are now able to see that your own sadness has taken up too much of your time already, and that it's time to lay down that sword.

Enough fighting, enough darkness. The light awaits you, Leo. You're halfway there.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Scorpio, this lunar phase feels like a long-awaited exhale. You’ve been holding on to a sadness that, deep down, you knew you couldn’t carry forever.

The Half Moon in Sagittarius allows you to set down that dark feeling without guilt or remorse. You've done what you could, and now you feel in your heart that you are ready to move forward. Enough sadness; it's had its time in the spotlight.

August 31 marks the end of a month, and the end of a phase, and for this, you are grateful. You feel it, Scorpio. There's a certain kind of lightness making itself known to you, and you want more of it. It's OK and it's safe.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

If there is a keyword for you on this day, Sagittarius, it's kindness. This is the kind of kindness you must start showing yourself. You have put in the time, and now it's time to set yourself free. The dark days are over.

During the Half Moon in Sagittarius on August 31, you realize that you cannot carry this burden any longer. However, the real lesson here is that the burden no longer wants to be carried. It's completely irrelevant now.

Advertisement

This is when you take one last look, and then you walk away. Your freedom is everything, Sagittarius, and that means you can't hold on to the past forever. Let the sadness go the way of the past, and know that you are walking into something beautiful and healthy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.