4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, August 29

On August 29, 2025, four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck. A mindset shift occurs on Friday when Uranus, the planet of chaos, aligns with Neptune, the planet of confusion and dissolution. You see what you've outgrown and realize the direction your life should take, but it requires a total renovation. What you're attached to gets removed, and what you need to see is revealed.

Sometimes the laws of the universe enlighten you by showing how the destruction of the old is a part of new growth. When something changes, it doesn't leave room for the old ways to remain the same. You must adjust to a different existence, which alters your perspective. You learn that you have to think differently because you have changed. You can't go back to the person you were before. Four astrological signs experience this significant change, and the final result is more abundance and greater luck.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, with Neptune in your sign, you are starting to believe in your dreams. You see your life for what it truly is, and the illusion of any limitations begins to fade away. The first step in attracting abundance is removing barriers to personal belief, and what you think about yourself is what casts your life's vision.

Advertisement

But on August 29, belief starts to shift, and the ideas of self-doubt or limitedness are replaced with grand visions of success and extreme joy. When a shake-up happens in your life, you see it as an opportunity rather than a failure. You find that the meaning behind loss is to learn a lesson, and life is about growth. You are unafraid of change because you're becoming something new, and that makes you feel lucky.

The beautiful part of Friday's horoscope is that the type of abundance you gain is in the mind and in your heart. No matter where life takes you, you can rejuvenate your energy. Like other great leaders who have lost it all and regained it, you embrace the journey and become a better person because of it.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, embracing chaos on Friday helps you to see your creative potential, which attracts abundance and luck. There's something about chaos that can break a person or make them stronger. You'll experience a significant shift in your life starting today, and you'll need to decide how to move forward with it. Will you consider change as an opportunity to be more adaptable, or will you take it personally and let it define you as a failure?

Of course, you're no failure, so you will redefine bad fortune as being lucky and chosen by the universe to do something good. You'll have survived whatever you face because you are here for a reason. That reason is still undefined, but as a work in progress, you'll figure out what you attract, and it will be in abundance. You will have an abundance of love, joy, friendship and money. You'll find out how resourceful you are and how you were designed to build a life you love.

So on August 29, when Neptune speaks to Uranus in your sign, miracles begin to happen. You find out that you're not alone. You see the truth in chaos, and since Uranus is about uniqueness, you define who you are according to new rules. You get to determine what you do in your life, and this frees you to attract significant abundance. You'll find what you need. How lucky!

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you discover luck and abundance on Friday because you fall in love with your life and discover your passions. This is your time of life (in general). You've got Pluto in your zodiac sign for the next 19 years. So, Pluto means that what you know now will not be what you have later. You get to redefine yourself, and that may include the person you have by your side in the process.

That person doesn't have to be a human being, either. It can be a spiritual practice that allows you to connect with a higher power. It can be your higher mind and your internal thoughts. You may have an idea for a relationship that you build with AI and turn into a project that you are passionate about. The opportunities are endless, and you want to experiment with all that comes to mind.

Advertisement

It's through experimentation that you discover your innate gifts and how you attract abundance through authenticity. You may not know where to start now, but following your heart helps you to attract luck, and that fortune leads to abundance. You get all you want in life and more. You are the captain of your ship and the definer of your fate.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you gain a greater appreciation for what you have, and that helps you to attract significant luck and abundance into your life. Neptune in Aries gives you the gift of distance and perspective. A funny thing happens when a planet like Neptune is in a fire sign. It removes impurities of thought and clarifies ideas. Confusion lifts, and that removes barriers that caused you to attract the life you didn't want or the type of abundance you didn't need.

You begin to redefine what you need more of in your life, but the universe always knows more about you than you do about yourself. So, new clarity begins to unfold, thanks to Uranus working in harmony with Neptune. It shakes up your definition of self. You learn what you truly desire to feel lucky in life. It's not a dream, but a result. You know that you would rather have something that you can hold in your hands and not pretend that a vision is good enough.

Today's horoscope helps you to confirm that you are doing the right thing by aiming higher. You are done settling for less in life; instead of saying 'one day' or letting 'what-ifs', your mantra is that you attract abundance, and you do so because you are significantly lucky.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.