6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On August 29, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on August 29, 2025. Friday is an Open Day under the Metal Horse (Geng Wu) pillar in the Wood Snake year and Wood Monkey month.

Open Days are some of the best in the Chinese calendar for breakthroughs. They’re the kind of days where opportunities surface, people pay attention, and the right timing clicks into place. With the Horse leading, today’s abundance feels energetic and undeniable, like life finally saying it’s go time.

Because it’s the Friday before a long weekend, the luck today also has a celebratory tone. For these animal signs, August 29 brings breakthroughs you’ll want to tell your best friend about and the kind of good fortune that feels bold, sweet, and lasting.

1. Horse

This is your animal sign’s pillar day, so the spotlight is squarely on you. The Metal Horse energy on August 29 makes you magnetic and an Open Day ensures doors swing wide when you show up. Expect invitations, attention, and support to arrive without you needing to chase it.

Your abundance shows up in visibility! People notice your effort, your charm, and mostly your presence. This could look like being chosen for something you didn’t even know was up for grabs or being offered exactly what you’ve been waiting on. Friday proves luck is riding with you. Finally!

2. Snake

The Wood Snake year is still about transformation for you, and Friday’s Open Day delivers a sweet reminder that you’re not doing it alone. Someone shows up, an opportunity materializes, or a problem clears just in time for you to move forward.

Abundance arrives through support on August 29. It might not be dramatic, but it’s real and comes in at a moment that lets you exhale and trust that you’re being carried toward what you want. The Horse energy helps you accelerate once you let go of hesitation.

3. Dragon

Friday gives you a breakthrough in an area of your life that’s felt massively stuck, Dragon. The Metal Horse pillar activates bold choices and for you that means the courage to step into something new. A plan could fall into place faster than you imagined or someone could make an offer that changes the tone of your weekend.

Good fortune shows up as confirmation on August 29. You’ll receive the yes you’ve been hoping for or the nudge that tells you it’s finally time. The luck today is the kind that moves you forward in a noticeable way. Your abundance era has arrived!

4. Rat

The Rat and Horse don’t always mesh, but on an Open Day the tension and stress clears. For you, Friday brings unexpected alignment so something that felt out of sync suddenly works in your favor. A schedule, conversation, or even a financial matter starts lining up exactly as you hoped.

Your abundance comes from redirection on August 29. Instead of fighting what won’t move, you’re given a clear path toward something that will. By the end of the day, you’ll feel like the timing is finally starting to cooperate with you. It feels so good, trust!

5. Dog

The Metal Horse energy lights up your animal sign in a powerful way on August 29, giving you both recognition and relief. You may receive praise, gratitude, or even financial support that feels like overdue acknowledgment. For you, this is a Friday where you are finally seen and appreciated in ways that matter.

The luck here is emotionally stabilizing for you, dear Dog. You actually realize you’re not invisible and what you’ve contributed hasn’t been forgotten. That recognition opens space for good fortune to flow back toward you.

6. Monkey

Because it’s your month, Monkey, the Open Day multiplies your momentum. The Horse pillar on August 29 adds spark to your natural wit, making you especially magnetic in social or professional settings. Expect a win that feels fun and freeing at the same time along with the kind of breakthrough that reminds you why you kept showing up in the first place.

Your good fortune comes from visibility. Someone notices, someone says yes, or someone makes a choice that benefits you directly. Friday’s abundance is playful, bold, and perfectly timed for a weekend of celebration. Enjoy!

