4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Thursday, August 28

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The Moon will enter the depths of Scorpio, where it has trouble expressing itself. The Moon represents our emotions, so those interested in self-exploration will need to work twice as hard to achieve their desired results. Due to the lack of ease, four astrological signs will be hyper-focused and diligent about getting to the bottom of what is wrong.

When you try to solve one problem, it can often help you find solutions to other issues that you didn't realize were holding you back. In their search for answers, they become leaders who accomplish things. They will unlock the key to abundance. What appears to be poor luck actually turns out to be a highly fortunate opportunity. Looking becomes a quest for greater motivation, driving it to new heights. Let's find out what this means in our daily horoscope this Thursday.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you attract abundance and luck in your personal life because you realize what you need and how much you have settled for less. That's one of the problems in learning that you have been playing it small. You realize that you're actually not as happy as you imagined yourself to be. Today's Scorpio Moon is about how you live life and improve yourself.

So, on Thursday, you decide you have to step things up, which includes elevating your standards, and how you define abundance changes on August 28. You elevate it, and when you elevate it, you make the decision to work twice as hard to earn and create good luck. By nature, you're an intense zodiac sign, so this decision makes a world of difference in how you do life — no more wasting time. No more living your life for others. None of that will help you get to the next level in your life.

Instead, you begin to make small decisions that add up to huge gains now and in the future. Today becomes the day that you attract abundance and luck to yourself like a magnet, because you're changing how you think and act. It's what you are going to do, and you will achieve a personal goal you set for yourself.

2. Taurus

Taurus, you attract abundance in luck through partnership, and this may include a decision related to marriage, dating or who you do business with. On August 28, when the Moon enters your sister sign, Scorpio, you can put your finger on what has been missing in your life. It's not money, power or prestige; it's love, and you want it now for yourself. The Scorpio Moon unlocks your craving for deep connection, and you may find it in a soulmate.

So on Thursday, you may decide to open your heart to find new love or to deepen an existing relationship. Who you partner with in life makes a world of difference. The right person can help you reach new heights by supporting you emotionally and recognizing your capabilities, thereby instilling confidence and belief in you. Having the right person by your side will give you the edge in life because you're no longer doing life alone. You have a soulmate who wants you to succeed. Their belief in you fuels you when your energy drops and gives you motivation when you feel broken.

If two are better than one, today's horoscope positions you well. It's on Thursday that you attract abundance and luck because of your sheer desire for it to be so. You want love. You go after it. And as with all things you have put your sight on, you achieve it. Let luck and love unite!

3. Libra

Libra, today is your lucky day because you attract abundance and luck in the area of something monetary — money. You have typically prized relationships over finances, but you are no fool. You know that you need money to help the people you love. On Thursday, you have decided to go out and acquire a resource that enables you to attract abundance.

The Scorpio Moon makes you want more out of life. You are working with the tools of luck that you created on August 28. You utilize your exceptional relationship skills to identify individuals who are helpful within your network. You ask for tips and help where you can find them. You learn new information to boost your income-earning potential or to get a lead that allows you to increase your good luck.

Today may be the day when a loan is approved or a job offer is extended. You may be given a gift that helps reduce your expenses. Something good is going to happen, Libra, and what you have will come to you in ways you always knew could because you position yourself to receive it.

4. Aries

Aries, today's Scorpio Moon unlocks help from others. Today's abundance and luck come to you with a valuable lesson: you were never meant to live your life alone, and you need people in your world to make it better. The Moon in Scorpio unlocks your shared resource sector, which means that you get something from a person you know, and it helps to improve your life. Not all luck or abundance has to come from your own willpower or effort. Sometimes it comes from not doing anything at all.

It's how abundance and the law of attraction work. You get help from others who empower you by being present in the moment. If you always have to work for it, how can you be considered lucky? Luck, by definition, is a stroke of good fortune. You are going to find out what that feels like, and it may surprise you.

People who know you see how hard you work and how determined you are to be independent and strong. Don't worry if the credit for what benefits you goes to someone else. What does that matter? What matters is how your life turns out today, and you will feel the sweet bliss of gratitude when what you receive is a gift from someone you love without having to ask for it. The universe will have spoken to their heart on your behalf.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.