4 Zodiac Signs Attract Good Karma On September 13, 2025

On September 13, 2025, four zodiac signs attract good karma. The Waning Gibbous Moon arrives with a reminder for all of us to stop, pause, and reflect upon our current situation. It carries with it messages that help us understand what has already taken place and where we are heading next.

This is not a time to rush forward but to absorb the wisdom of what has been revealed. On September 13, this phase of the Gemini Moon brings insights that are gentle yet meaningful to us as individuals. Four zodiac signs in particular will be pointed in the right direction, though they may not understand how exactly it's all happening. That's the mystery of the universe at play, and it's guiding us to where we need to be.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Waning Gibbous Moon brings you the kind of insight that feels both sudden and comforting. You may realize that you’ve been holding on too tightly to something that no longer works for you. The Gemini Moon will have you questioning your role in this, and you may finally loosen your grasp on the very thing that is no longer good for you.

Advertisement

This lunar phase helps you recognize that release is not loss. It's your road to freedom, Taurus, and what's happening in your mind right now is very timely.

Your intuition is already guiding you in the right direction, even if you’ve doubted it, and September 13 brings that knowledge home. This day reminds you that the universe has your back. You're not off course at all. Rather, you're right on track and good for you.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini makes you more aware of your inner dialogue. We may not like to admit that we talk to ourselves, but honestly, that's where some of the best and greatest revelations take place.

The words you tell yourself have incredible influence, Virgo, and on September 13, you will see how important it is to shift your focus toward kindness and self-support. It's good to love and care for yourself, Virgo.

The universe has a message for you: stop criticizing yourself and start trusting your own efforts. You’ve been putting in the work, Virgo, and it’s beginning to show. Don’t let self-doubt steal your progress.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Gemini Moon has a way of bringing certain truths to light, and this might feel unwanted in your case, Scorpio. You aren't all that ready to face the music, yet, on September 13, a message arrives that asks you to acknowledge what you’ve been avoiding.

It’s not meant to harm you, and it most definitely won't, so don't worry. What you figure out on this day is meant to set you free. It has real meaning, and it will have you thinking deeply.

Advertisement

Don’t dismiss it as a coincidence. The universe is speaking through these little details, and in a way, you know this already. What you receive on September 13 is validation. You are not stuck in the past, and the future looks much lighter once you embrace what you see.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini is all about proper communication for you, Capricorn. On September 13, you may pick up on something that feels like an answer to a question you’ve needed for quite some time.

The universe is delivering the clarity you’ve been waiting for, and it feels like freedom. This message may come through someone you trust or even through your own inner voice. Either way, you'll receive that message that you need to hear, so stay open!

The universe is reminding you that persistence is the way to completion, and that the rewards tend to look like you feeling better about yourself and the situation you're in. This is a breakthrough in understanding, Cap.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.